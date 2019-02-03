Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Letters to the Editor

Letter to the editor: Let's remember Hutch

Letter to the Editor | Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, 10:03 a.m.

Updated 4 hours ago

Upon one of my many visits to the late Greensburg fire chief Ed Hutchinson’s bustling office decades ago, I noticed a note tacked to the window frame that read, “3 days after, John who?” I asked what it meant, and Hutch replied, “Three days after I’m dead, they’ll say ‘John who?’” I was taken aback. How could the man who gave so much to the Greensburg community, who was the backbone of so many organizations, who worked timelessly on behalf of others, be forgotten within such a short time? I later realized that it was Hutch’s humility that was behind the “memo.” He had no ego or need for accolades.

I hope his “memo” is not holding true. There are many ways this remarkable “Greensburger” can be remembered. There could be a plaque at the entrance of the Aerobic Center to honor his unselfish efforts to create this unique facility. The Greensburg Salem High School could name its weight training facility after Hutch, who created it for the school’s young athletes. The Greensburg Volunteer Fire Department could have a “Chief’s Award” to acknowledge a volunteer firefighter who went above and beyond for the department and community. There are many other organizations that could choose to honor this incredible public servant.

It is my hope that Hutch was wrong, and that the recognition of his many accomplishments will challenge and spur on the efforts of the next generation of “Greensburgers” to give back, to be all they can be to make Greensburg a special place to live, work and raise a family.

Fred Kneedler

Columbus, N.C.

The writer was recreation director for the City of Greensburg in the 1970s and early 1980s.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me