Letter to the editor: Let's remember Hutch

Upon one of my many visits to the late Greensburg fire chief Ed Hutchinson’s bustling office decades ago, I noticed a note tacked to the window frame that read, “3 days after, John who?” I asked what it meant, and Hutch replied, “Three days after I’m dead, they’ll say ‘John who?’” I was taken aback. How could the man who gave so much to the Greensburg community, who was the backbone of so many organizations, who worked timelessly on behalf of others, be forgotten within such a short time? I later realized that it was Hutch’s humility that was behind the “memo.” He had no ego or need for accolades.

I hope his “memo” is not holding true. There are many ways this remarkable “Greensburger” can be remembered. There could be a plaque at the entrance of the Aerobic Center to honor his unselfish efforts to create this unique facility. The Greensburg Salem High School could name its weight training facility after Hutch, who created it for the school’s young athletes. The Greensburg Volunteer Fire Department could have a “Chief’s Award” to acknowledge a volunteer firefighter who went above and beyond for the department and community. There are many other organizations that could choose to honor this incredible public servant.

It is my hope that Hutch was wrong, and that the recognition of his many accomplishments will challenge and spur on the efforts of the next generation of “Greensburgers” to give back, to be all they can be to make Greensburg a special place to live, work and raise a family.

Fred Kneedler

Columbus, N.C.

The writer was recreation director for the City of Greensburg in the 1970s and early 1980s.