Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Letters to the Editor

Letter to the editor: Roads, not drivers, the problem during snow

Letter to the Editor | Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019, 10:03 a.m.

Updated 18 hours ago

Regarding the article “Did Pittsburgh forget how to winter?” (Feb. 1, TribLIVE): I attempted to go to work on Feb. 1, and I did experience the “35 minutes to drive one mile” speed rate. However, I only drove that one mile, from my home in Oakmont to the second light in Verona, before turning around and going home. I can walk that distance in half the time.

The Pittsburghers who forgot how to winter were those responsible for clearing the roads. Somehow, they thought that the two-hour delay applied to them, not just school students. Not one road was treated, or even cleared. I couldn’t even stop without sliding on level roads going less than 5 miles per hour.

People can learn to drive on snow, but no one can drive on ice — you know, that clear stuff hiding beneath the powdery snow that morning.

The weather reports properly predicted this snow event. But even the night before, road crew managers were on TV stating that there was enough salt and other material on the road, and that there would be no need for further treatment. Wrong answer! The proof is in the morning’s commuting nightmare.

Don’t blame it on the Pittsburgh drivers, at least not those who paid their tax dollars to have the roads cleared by the time they drove to work — not just two hours later, when their kids went to school.

The inability to winter in Pittsburgh award goes to those who did the scheduling for the road crews.

Elaine Luther

Oakmont

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me