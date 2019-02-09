Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Letters to the Editor

Letter to the editor: Stop tantrums, politicians

Letter to the Editor | Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019, 10:03 a.m.

Updated 18 hours ago

The attitude of our elected representatives, on both the state and federal level, is talk-talk-talk while digging their heels in and throwing a tantrum to get their own way. Solutions addressing critical problems never get beyond the talking stage. These do-nothing representatives who consider themselves privileged need an incentive to finding middle ground, accomplishing required tasks and addressing issues critical to the state and country.

The best incentive is to make representation in state and federal government a part-time job. Our Founding Fathers never intended representation to be a full-time job. The cushy benefits, for what little is accomplished, are not justified.

An alternative incentive is to structure representatives’ salaries based on the average income of all constituents in their areas. They would be in the Social Security pool and health-care programs of the working class. They would be free to create their own supplemental retirement accounts.

Time is long overdue to send a message to those who think and act privileged that they are our employees — that we expect them to stop the childish bickering and address the serious issues facing our state and country and find solutions that are in the best interest of the majority. In other words, be productive.

Claude Frantz

Greensburg

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me