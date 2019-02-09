Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Letters to the Editor

Letter to the editor: Compromise on wall

Letter to the Editor | Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019, 10:03 a.m.

Updated 18 hours ago

While President Trump reopened the government and a committee is trying to broker an agreement, it is critical that compromise is reached. But current reports state that Trump still wants $5.7 billion for the wall. Speaker Nancy Pelosi still says there will be no wall. This reflects the very extremes of the political spectrum.

However, our Constitution was founded on compromise because the people who wrote it were just as passionate and just as bull-headed as Trump and Pelosi are. Pelosi should allow the wall to be built in critical areas, while Trump should agree to spend $3 billion on all measures dealing with border security and not just a wall.

If neither are open to compromise, then bad things will happen. Trump can shut down the government or declare a national emergency. Pelosi will undoubtedly ask the courts to intervene and overturn either action. The White House will have to prove an emergency exists with facts and not just rhetoric.

Meanwhile, what is Congress doing? They should unveil a comprehensive immigration plan to deal with current events and situations. If not, the voting public should be prepared to vote out every member up for re-election, including the president.

Richard Patton

Franklin Township, Beaver County

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me