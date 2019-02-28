Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Lori Falce: Favorite teachers show more than curriculum | TribLIVE.com
Lori Falce, Columnist

Lori Falce: Favorite teachers show more than curriculum

Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review | Thursday, February 28, 2019 4:30 p.m
816977_web1_web-school

About an hour ago

My favorite teacher in elementary school was Mrs. Jones.

She was my homeroom teacher, and in a small Catholic school, that meant she was the default for a lot of other classes. In addition to social studies, she handled religion, health and art. But her passion was geography.

There was no situation where Mrs. Jones would not cheerfully bust out a map.

In social studies, this was easily integrated. In religion, we were likely to take a look at how far it would be to walk from Nazareth to Bethlehem and then on to Egypt. In health, it might be to find where Louis Pasteur developed cholera and anthrax vaccines. When we read “Where the Red Fern Grows,” we traced a path from Kentucky to the Ozarks.

She didn’t incorporate the map lessons because they were part of the curriculum. They weren’t on a test. They didn’t show up on a quiz. But what they taught me was that I didn’t have to sacrifice what interested me for what was being graded. The two didn’t have to be separate animals.

I worry that Mrs. Jones could never work in a public school today. There was nothing about what she did that spoke of standardized tests or rubrics or metrics. In the world of a billion educational buzzwords, what my favorite teacher brought to the table was a joy that showed me — as a child — that she — as an adult — was still learning every day and loved every minute of it.

I want that for my son but sometimes it seems like we try very hard to beat the good teaching out of education.

I understand why we want all kids to be getting to the same basics, but in standardizing minimums, are we leaving out maximums? Is a curriculum that was voted on by elected officials for a whole school district, something that is aimed at proficiency on a multiple-choice test, tying kids to the lowest common denominator when they should be exploring infinity and beyond?

I want my kid — and all kids — to have a teacher whose passion for education leads them into off-ramps and pathways that might have nothing to do with the subject in question and everything to do with teaching students that learning doesn’t start and stop with an answer bubble filled in with a No. 2 pencil.

Do I want him to read and write? To add and subtract? To answer questions about social studies and science? Or do I want him to ask things that aren’t on the test and explore subjects that have no text book? D. All of the above.

Because the best thing I learned from Mrs. Jones is that map can always teach you more than just where you are in the world.

It can help you find where you want to go.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.