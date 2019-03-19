Newt Gingrich: Democrats’ Fox block shows their fear

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

Democrats certainly have thin skin — they proved it with their decision to block Fox News from hosting one of their 12 upcoming presidential debates.

According to recent reports, the Democratic National Committee (DNC) barred the network from hosting any 2020 presidential primary debates, claiming it is too closely aligned with the president.

“Recent reporting in the New Yorker on the inappropriate relationship between President Trump, his administration and Fox News has led me to conclude that the network is not in a position to host a fair and neutral debate for our candidates,” said DNC Chairman Tom Perez. “Therefore, Fox News will not serve as a media partner for the 2020 Democratic primary debates.”

Considering that Trump won’t even be on the debate stage, the Democrats must be afraid that Fox News moderators would have asked their candidates difficult questions.

For years, the Democratic Party has kept a tight grip on the mainstream media, using the press to amplify its talking points and attack Republicans. As a result, most Democratic politicians have precious little practice at responding to hostile, or even just insightful questions — they’re more accustomed to softball queries tailored to set up party-approved talking points.

By blacklisting the only major conservative news network in the country — and no other media outlets — the DNC is obviously trying to insulate its growing field of radical candidates from those who might expose the absurdity of their platform.

After all, one would hardly expect liberal news anchors to ask the Democrats meaningful questions about the ongoing border crisis or the projected costs of the Green New Deal, much less press them to explain why their party embraces infanticide or protects blatant racism within its ranks.

“Democrats just blocked @FoxNews from holding a debate,” the president tweeted. “Good, then I think I’ll do the same thing with the Fake News Networks and the Radical Left Democrats in the General Election debates!”

That tongue-in-cheek threat exposes the faultlines of this issue. Whereas the Democrats are so terrified of media bias that they won’t even let Fox News hosts ask their candidates questions, Trump has endured rampant bias from across the media landscape ever since he announced his candidacy for president.

Last month, former CBS reporter Lara Logan warned that a vast majority of journalists in America lean to the left, creating an industry-wide bias that often obscures the truth.

“There’s one Fox, and there’s many, many, many more organizations on the left,” Logan said. “The problem is the weight of all these organizations on one side of the political spectrum.”

If the Democrats are truly concerned about “inappropriate relationships” tarnishing their debates, they should have excluded CNN, too. When the Democrats let Jim Acosta’s network host a primary debate in 2016, then-CNN contributor Donna Brazile turned over sensitive debate prep materials to Hillary Clinton’s campaign.

Then again, Brazile went on to serve as the interim chair of the DNC shortly after she manipulated that debate, so perhaps her cozy relationship with the Clinton campaign is the sort that the DNC considers “appropriate.”

Regardless of whether Democratic Party leaders put their thumbs on the scale for a particular candidate again in 2020, their decision to blacklist Fox News shows that they don’t trust any of their candidates to withstand tough questioning. Trump, on the other hand, has spent nearly four years fielding hostile and accusatory queries from the mainstream media.

The DNC may be able to shelter its candidates from skeptical journalists during the primaries, but eventually their nominee is going to have to leave the party’s carefully cultivated safe space and face the president across a debate stage that delivers the real facts for the American people to judge for themselves.