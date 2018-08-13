Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Ralph Reiland

Ralph Reiland: Iconic Che Guevara photo romanticizes tyranny

Ralph Reiland | Monday, Aug. 13, 2018, 9:09 p.m.

Updated 15 hours ago

You know how it’s supposed to work.

First, you spend the greater part of your life killing, hating, training murderers, supporting a policy of a large-scale nuclear attack on the United States, and organizing and relishing the mass slaughter of thousands of the guiltless through arbitrary arrests, imprisonment, torture, denial of due process and violent deaths by politicized firing squads.

Second, then you’re not supposed to get a romanticized image of your face on racks of T-shirts at Sears, Urban Outfitters, Gap, Belstaff and JCPenney, or get an alluring mugshot of yourself on a special purse by Louis Vuitton.

The iconic photo portrait of Ernesto “Che” Guevara most widely utilized on everything from mouse pads to cigar boxes, from mugs, backpacks and scarves to wallets, baseball caps and tattoos, was taken in Cuba by fashion photographer Alberto Korda at the funeral for dock workers killed by an explosion in Havana Harbor on the French freighter La Coubre. At the time, the freighter was being unloaded of a shipment of Belgian munitions purchased by the Cuban government, injuring or killing nearly 300, a deadly occurrence that Fidel Castro blamed on American sabotage.

“My grandmother used to light a candle to worship him,” wrote Cuban photographer Orlando Luis Pardo Lazo in the Smithsonian Journeys Travel Quarterly in 2016, speaking of Guevara. “That famous face, printed on a huge poster my grandmother had scavenged from the streets of Havana following a military parade: It was heroic, seemingly immortal. … Grandma used to pray to him as ‘Saint Che.’ ”

Korda’s photo of Che, continued Lazo, provided “pop culture immortality” to Guevara and “became one of the most reproduced images ever, rivaling those of the ‘Mona Lisa’ and Marilyn Monroe with her skirts flying” in “The Seven Year Itch.”

“From Bolivia to the Congo, from Vietnam to South Africa, from the USSR to the USA, Korda’s Che became the apostle of anticapitalism and the ultimate icon for peaceful social activists everywhere,” explains Lazo, “despite the fact that Che himself had preached hatred as a tool for the ‘New Man’ to wipe exploitation from the Earth.”

Guevara also preached love: “The true revolutionary is guided by big feelings of love. ... It is impossible to think of a genuine revolutionary lacking this quality.”

And hate: “A revolutionary must become a cold killing machine motivated by pure hate. We must create the pedagogy of the execution wall.”

Castro placed Guevara in charge of La Cabana prison, Cuba’s main political prison, where he was the boss, judge, jury and executioner.

Collegiate Times columnist Allison Aldrich reported on an incident involving Guevara at the La Cabana prison in her March 11, 2008, column: “Several men who survived La Cabana prison recall a night when a 14-year-old boy was shoved into their holding cell. When asked what he did, he gasped that he had tried to defend his father from the firing squad, but was unsuccessful. Moments later, guards dragged the boy out of the cell, and Che Guevara himself ordered the boy to kneel down. The jailed men screamed ‘assassins!’ and watched out of their cell window as Guevara took out his pistol, put the barrel to the back of the boy’s neck, and fired.”

Ralph R. Reiland is associate professor emeritus of economics at Robert Morris University and a local restaurateur. His email is rrreiland@aol.com .

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me