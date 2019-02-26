Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Tom Purcell: Donations to pay down U.S. debt pointless | TribLIVE.com
Tom Purcell, Columnist

Tom Purcell: Donations to pay down U.S. debt pointless

Tom Purcell
Tom Purcell | Tuesday, February 26, 2019 6:12 a.m
799237_web1_money

About an hour ago

With America’s national debt surpassing a frightening $22 trillion, it makes sense that fewer people are volunteering their hard-earned dough to help reduce it.

Since 1961, the Bureau of the Public Debt has allowed Americans to “gift” money to the Treasury Department — on the condition that the money be used only to pay down the debt.

Last year’s donations totaled about $775,000 — “only the fourth time in 20 years that the fund didn’t reach at least $1 million in actual dollars,” says U.S. News & World Report.

“Over the last five years, the amount of gifts to reduce public debt has shrunk substantially from about $5 million to under a million,” a Treasury spokesman told the magazine.

Why the drop? Nobody’s certain. But I have a theory.

It isn’t related to politics. The pattern of annual donations, high and low, is nearly even during both Democratic and Republican administrations.

So, who volunteers their money? And why do they even bother?

When I looked into this a decade ago, a Bureau of the Public Debt senior adviser (now retired) told me the givers she encountered seemed to be patriotic citizens wanting to do their small part to help their country.

She said most givers mailed checks without notes. Some signed tax-refund checks over to Treasury.

Occasionally, individuals left large portions of their estates to the government. The largest estate gift on record, $3.5 million, came in 1992.

The Congressional Research Service reports the largest single gift came in fiscal year 1994 — $12 million from someone who remains anonymous.

“In total,” says U.S. News, “about $100 million has been donated since President John F. Kennedy signed the program into law in 1961.”

Regrettably, that’s a drop in the bucket — and perhaps the reason donations are dropping.

In 2014, Americans donated $5.1 million. That fell to $3.8 million in 2015, $2.7 million in 2016, $2.6 million in 2017 and $775,000 in 2018. Only $185,000 has been donated so far in 2019 — despite a roaring economy.

Perhaps donations are down because government spending has long been out of control — regardless of which party is in charge.

Perhaps donations are down because they are, essentially, useless.

Say the national debt stopped growing at $22 trillion (quit laughing!). Say that, for the rest of time, our government would never spend a penny more than it takes in.

And say well-meaning Americans then gifted $5 million every year to pay down that $22 trillion — with zero interest on that debt.

Even then, it still would take 4.4 MILLION YEARS to reduce the debt to zero.

What’s worse: These gift donations technically aren’t paying down the debt anyhow. The donations are recorded on the receipts ledger of the federal government’s general fund.

So, rather than actually paying down the national debt, these donations just reduce the amount of money our government will borrow as it continues to run massive annual deficits.

That’s why, in my humble opinion, fewer good-hearted Americans see any point in gifting their hard-earned money to our spendthrift government. No matter how much patriotic citizens want to do their part, and no matter how much they donate, it won’t make a real difference.

They know that. And they know that so long as our politicians remain unserious about reducing spending and deficits, the national debt will continue to explode.

Which is why fewer Americans are willing to throw their good, hard-earned money after bad.

Freelance writer Tom Purcell of Library is author of “Misadventures of a 1970s Childhood.” Visit him on the web at TomPurcell.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.