Pittsburgh area braces for winter storm Harper to blow through; 4 to 9 inches forecasted

The winter storm dubbed “Harper” is expected to hit the area around 10 a.m. on Saturday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

The Pittsburgh metro area, along with New Kensington, Murrysville, Greensburg, Ligonier, Donegal, Washington, Canonsburg are under a winter storm warning from 10 a.m. Saturday through 10 a.m. Sunday.

Heavy mixed precipitation is expected, with snow totals between 4 and 9 inches and ice accumulation around a tenth of an inch.

Central Allegheny and northwest Westmoreland counties are along the “mixed precipitation” band, where snow could potentially change over to rain or sleet.

“Please be aware that snow amounts will drop off sharply across this region, and small shifts in the weather system therefore could lead to large changes in the observed snow totals,” the NWS warning reads.

The warning also extends to east-central Ohio and the northern panhandle of West Virginia.

Area meteorologists earlier this week spoke with the Tribune-Review about the difficulty of accurately predicting a path and snowfall totals for this type of winter storm.

“The forecast is changing and will change,” WPXI meteorologist Stephen Cropper said during the station’s 10 p.m. newscast on Friday night.

For the latest weather updates, follow the National Weather Service’s Twitter feed at @NWSPittsburgh .

