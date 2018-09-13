Letter to the editor: Op-ed offensive to both blacks, whites

Regarding Phil Koch’s op-ed “Arnold mayor’s comments a lesson for Westmoreland” (July 23, TribLIVE): This letter is mutually exclusive of the Karen Peconi issue, but the remainder addresses Koch’s unintelligible social engineering bent. He reveals his lack of understanding of demographics and population issues. It is also racist and offensive in claiming Westmoreland County is too white.

Demographics involve a myriad of variables that determine the makeup of a community’s population. To single out the white population’s alleged racism as the prime cause for population stagnation is absurd. How would Koch explain Detroit’s stagnation, Chicago’s murder rate or Baltimore’s unrest? Dare he say that black homogeneity is the cause for their sorry state? Neighboring Pittsburgh and Allegheny County, far more heterogeneous than Wesmoreland, are not setting any records for growth.

Koch and others persist in injecting race into every aspect of our society. This is inaccurate and unfair to blacks and whites. It reignites black resentment and ignores the greatest progress seen by any minority anywhere in the world. It also ignores white acknowledgement of the wrongdoings of earlier generations and the numerous and dramatic improvements for minorities supported by the majority white population.

Nature will take its natural course. The current drive for diversity is unnatural. The occurrence of diversity, to a lesser or greater degree, will evolve along with the natural progression of our community. If you are looking for perfection, you will not find it for “there are no absolutes in human affairs” (a quote I recall from my college years in the early ’60s).

Louis D’Emilio

Penn Township, Westmoreland County