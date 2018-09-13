Letter to the editor: Contact your legislators about climate change
Many people feel overwhelmed by the enormity of the impact of climate change, with all the soaking rain and flooding we have seen locally, as well as reports that California and Scandinavia are on fire. Well, cheer up! Scientists have actually mapped out climate problems, and solutions are available now. All we have to do is support our local leaders in setting appropriate goals and putting these solutions to work.
Pittsburgh has already joined Philadelphia and Allentown in committing to a goal of 100 percent clean energy, but PennEnvironment is pushing the entire commonwealth to meet that goal by 2050 as well. That’s why I want to thank City Councilwoman Erika Strassburger, and state Reps. Ed Gainey, D-Lincoln-Lemington, and Adam Ravenstahl, D-Summer Hill, who showed up on Aug. 14 for PennEnvironment’s Clean Energy Champions Forum to support this effort.
Right now in the Pennsylvania Legislature, there are two bipartisan bills to set a goal for Pennsylvania to transition to 100 percent clean energy by 2050: House Bill 2132 and Senate Bill 1140. I felt so much better after I contacted state Rep. Anita Astorino Kulik, D-McKees Rocks, and state Sen. Wayne Fontana, D-Brookline, about this important issue. Please join me by contacting your state legislators and asking them to support these bills.
Mary Zuccaro
Carnegie