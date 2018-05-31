Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Local Sports

Felipe Vazquez implodes in 9th as Pirates lose to Cardinals

St. Louis Post-dispatch | Thursday, May 31, 2018, 11:39 p.m.
Pirates closer Felipe Vazquez leaves the field after giving up a walk-off three-run home run against the St. Louis Cardinals in the ninth inning May 31, 2018 in St. Louis.
Getty Images
Pirates closer Felipe Vazquez leaves the field after giving up a walk-off three-run home run against the St. Louis Cardinals in the ninth inning May 31, 2018 in St. Louis.
The Cardinals' Yairo Munoz tosses his bat after hitting a walk-off home run to defeat the Pirates on Thursday, May 31, 2018, in St. Louis. The Cardinals won 10-8.
The Cardinals' Yairo Munoz tosses his bat after hitting a walk-off home run to defeat the Pirates on Thursday, May 31, 2018, in St. Louis. The Cardinals won 10-8.
Pirates pitcher Trevor Williams catches a bunt against the Cardinals in the first inning May 31, 2018 in St. Louis.
Getty Images
Pirates pitcher Trevor Williams catches a bunt against the Cardinals in the first inning May 31, 2018 in St. Louis.
The Pirates' Josh Bell rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run off Cardinals starting pitcher Jack Flaherty during the fifth inning Thursday, May 31, 2018, in St. Louis.
The Pirates' Josh Bell rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run off Cardinals starting pitcher Jack Flaherty during the fifth inning Thursday, May 31, 2018, in St. Louis.
Pirates starting pitcher Trevor Williams catches a bunt by the Cardinals' Tommy Pham during the first inning Thursday, May 31, 2018, in St. Louis.
Pirates starting pitcher Trevor Williams catches a bunt by the Cardinals' Tommy Pham during the first inning Thursday, May 31, 2018, in St. Louis.
The Pirates' Francisco Cervelli hits a three-run home run during the eighth inning against the Cardinals on Thursday, May 31, 2018, in St. Louis.
The Pirates' Francisco Cervelli hits a three-run home run during the eighth inning against the Cardinals on Thursday, May 31, 2018, in St. Louis.
The Cardinals' Harrison Bader, left, is safe at first as the Pirates' Josh Bell waits for the throw during the fourth inning Thursday, May 31, 2018, in St. Louis.
The Cardinals' Harrison Bader, left, is safe at first as the Pirates' Josh Bell waits for the throw during the fourth inning Thursday, May 31, 2018, in St. Louis.

ST. LOUIS — Yairo Munoz hit a walk-off three-run homer as the Cardinals scored five runs in the ninth inning to pull out a 10-8 win over the Pirates on a bizarre Thursday night at Busch Stadium.

The Cardinals went into the ninth down 8-5 and sent five hitters to the plate against Pirates closer Felipe Vazquez, and all of them scored.

Harrison Bader led off with a double to left, followed by Tommy Pham reaching on an error by third baseman Sean Rodriguez. Marcell Ozuna walked to load the bases, and pinch hitter Luke Voit, just up from Triple-A, singled to left to drive in two runs, making it 8-7. On the first pitch to Munoz, he hit his second home run of the season, landing it on the lawn above center field. It was the sixth walk-off win for the Cardinals this season.

It was a sudden reversal for the Cardinals, who looked as if they were going to lose a game they led 4-0 and 5-4. Starter Jack Flaherty couldn't hold a 4-0 lead, and then the Cardinals bullpen couldn't protect a 5-4 lead.

It looked like the crushing blow would be a three-run homer by the Pirates' Francisco Cervelli off reliever Bud Norris in the eighth. Norris was tasked with getting the final four outs after Jordan Hicks had gotten out of a bases-loaded jam in the seventh but got into trouble in the eighth, letting the game get tied on an RBI double by Gregory Polanco. The Pirates had runners on second and third with two out when Mike Matheny brought in Norris, who gave up a home run that just cleared the wall in left field.

The Cardinals scored four times in the first inning but couldn't hold the lead as the Pirates tied the game in the fifth on a two-run homer by Josh Bell. The Cardinals came back to retake the lead in the bottom of the inning on a one-out double by Dexter Fowler and a two-out single by Greg Garcia.

Flaherty went only five innings, allowing four runs while striking out five and walking none.

The Cardinals had five of their first six hitters reach base as they scored four runs in the first. Munoz drove in two with a bases-loaded double over third base and into the left-field corner that made it 4-0. After that, the Cardinals got a runner on in each of the next three innings, but couldn't add to their lead.

The Pirates looked as if they would push ahead in the seventh when Cervelli and Starling Marte singled off Brebbia. Hicks came on and walked Bell to load the bases before getting Corey Dickerson to hit a grounder for a 6-4-3 double play.

