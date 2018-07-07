Top-seeded Simona Halep ousted in 3 sets at Wimbledon

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

LONDON — No. 1 Simona Halep crashed out of Wimbledon after a stunning 3-6, 6-4, 7-5 upset by Taiwan's Hsieh Su Wei in the third round Saturday.

There were 13 service breaks in a seesaw contest, and Halep took the first set after building a 4-2 lead.

Hsieh, who never had reached the last 16 at Wimbledon, broke twice in the second set to level the match.

“I gave everything I had on the game side,” Halep said. “I was fighting till the end for every ball. I just was too negative to myself, talking too much. I think, because I was tired, because I'm tired, I couldn't stay focused for every ball.

“I was leading the match. I was up, and I couldn't finish it.”

Halep, the French Open champion, looked like she would escape after forcing match point at 5-4 in the third, but Hsieh rallied before breaking again en route to serving out the victory.

“This is the first time I have beaten the world No. 1. It is amazing,” Hsieh said. “(Halep) played amazing, I had to run and fight for every point. I tried to concentrate on my game and calm down a bit, that helped a lot.”

Hsieh will meet Slovakia's Dominika Cibulkova on Monday after she bested Belgian Elise Mertens, 6-2, 6-2.

Nine of the women's top-10 seeds have exited during the first week, with only seventh seed Karolina Pliskova remaining.

On Centre Court, three-time champion Novak Djokovic battled back from a set down to defeat Britain's Kyle Edmund, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4, despite a double-bounce controversy.

At 3-3 in the fourth set, with Djokovic leading two sets to one and Edmund on serve, the Serbian played a drop-shot on break point at 15-40.

Edmund sprinted from the baseline, chipped a return and was awarded the point. Djokovic challenged, arguing there had been a double-bounce. The umpire didn't agree, and Edmund went on to win the game.

But the point should have been given to Djokovic. The ball was out, as later revealed by Hawk-Eye on British TV. Plus, Edmund touched the net after his chase.

However, Djokovic eventually got the break he needed after a misfired half-volley from Edmund before clinching the match on serve with an ace after 2 hours, 54 minutes.

Afterwards, Djokovic was critical of the crowd.

“There is a certain unwritten borderline where you feel that it's a bit too much,” Djokovic said about being booed at times. “I didn't deserve to be treated the way I was treated by certain individuals.”

Rafael Nadal had no problems in making the last 16 as he cruised to a 6-1, 6-2, 6-4 triumph over Australian Alex de Minaur.

No. 4 Alexander Zverev made another surprising exit in a 7-6 (7-2), 4-6, 5-7, 6-3, 6-0 loss to Latvian Ernests Gulbis.

Fifth seed Juan Martin del Potro advanced with a 6-4, 7-6 (7-4), 6-3 victory over Frenchman Benoit Paire.