Rookie phenom Dereck Rodriguez, Giants best Pirates to split series

SAN FRANCISCO — Dereck Rodriguez pitched seven innings of two-hit ball to continue his sparkling rookie season, and the San Francisco Giants beat the Pittsburgh Pirates, 4-3, on Sunday.

Rodriguez (6-1) faced three batters over the minimum, allowing one run with four strikeouts and a walk. Both hits off him came in the second inning.

The 26-year-old righty has a 2.25 ERA, lowest among NL rookies.

Nick Hundley and Joe Panik each drove in two runs for the Giants, and former Pirate Gorkys Hernandez scored twice.

Starling Marte had a two-run double for the Pirates.

The Giants went 2-4 on their six-game homestand largely because their bullpen failed to hold two late leads against Houston, including one that cost Rodriguez a chance to win.

It nearly happened again.

The Pirates scored twice on Marte’s two-out double off reliever Reyes Moronta in the eighth, but Tony Watson retired Gregory Polanco with the tying run on second.

Will Smith pitched the ninth for his eighth save.

Hundley hit an RBI triple off Joe Musgrove (4-7) in the third and singled home a run in the fourth.

Musgrove (4-7) allowed four runs on seven hits in six innings. He struck out six and walked one.

Pirates utility player Christopher Bostick was acquired by Miami for cash. Bostick, who played in two games for the Pirates this season, was designated for assignment last week.

Pirates catcher Francisco Cervelli did not start after getting hit in the facemask by a foul tip in the first inning of Saturday’s game. Cervelli struck out looking as a pinch-hitter in the ninth.

Giants pitcher Hunter Strickland (fractured right hand) began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Sacramento. The reliever is eligible to come off the disabled list Aug. 18.