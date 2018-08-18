Duquesne football will visit West Virginia in 2023
Duquesne will play West Virginia in football for the first time in 88 years on Sept. 9, 2023, at Mountaineer Field. The Dominion (W. Va.) Post reported Duquesne will receive a $425,000 payout.
The Dukes haven’t played an FBS opponent since a game against Buffalo of the Mid-American Conference in 2014. This season, Duquesne visits FBS independent Massachusetts on Aug. 25 and Hawaii of the Mountain West Conference on Sept. 22, a game scheduled to start at 11:59 p.m. Eastern. It will be the Dukes’ first game west of the Rocky Mountains since they met San Francisco in 1947.
The series between Duquesne and WVU stands at 4-4-1, dating to 1896.
West Virginia will open the 2023 season against Penn State on Sept. 2, Duquesne the following week and Pitt at home Sept. 16. The Pitt game is the second of a four-game, home-and-home series against the Mountaineers, starting in 2022 at Heinz Field.
Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jerry at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.