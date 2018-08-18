Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Local Sports

Duquesne football will visit West Virginia in 2023

Jerry DiPaola
Jerry DiPaola | Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018, 1:48 p.m.
The Duquesne football team pose and hold the trophy after beating St. Francis at Rooney Field on The Bluff on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2015. The Dukes beat St. Francis 30-20 and win the NEC conference championship.
Sidney Davis | Trib Total Media
The Duquesne football team pose and hold the trophy after beating St. Francis at Rooney Field on The Bluff on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2015. The Dukes beat St. Francis 30-20 and win the NEC conference championship.

Updated 1 hour ago

Duquesne will play West Virginia in football for the first time in 88 years on Sept. 9, 2023, at Mountaineer Field. The Dominion (W. Va.) Post reported Duquesne will receive a $425,000 payout.

The Dukes haven’t played an FBS opponent since a game against Buffalo of the Mid-American Conference in 2014. This season, Duquesne visits FBS independent Massachusetts on Aug. 25 and Hawaii of the Mountain West Conference on Sept. 22, a game scheduled to start at 11:59 p.m. Eastern. It will be the Dukes’ first game west of the Rocky Mountains since they met San Francisco in 1947.

The series between Duquesne and WVU stands at 4-4-1, dating to 1896.

West Virginia will open the 2023 season against Penn State on Sept. 2, Duquesne the following week and Pitt at home Sept. 16. The Pitt game is the second of a four-game, home-and-home series against the Mountaineers, starting in 2022 at Heinz Field.

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jerry at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me