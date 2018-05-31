Samantha Bee apologizes for Ivanka Trump slur

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

NEW YORK — Comedian Samantha Bee is apologizing to Ivanka Trump and her viewers for using an expletive to describe the president's daughter.

Bee issued a statement Thursday that says her language was "inappropriate and inexcusable." She says she crossed a line and deeply regrets it.

I would like to sincerely apologize to Ivanka Trump and to my viewers for using an expletive on my show to describe her last night. It was inappropriate and inexcusable. I crossed a line, and I deeply regret it. — Samantha Bee (@iamsambee) May 31, 2018

In a discussion of President Trump's immigration policies on Bee's TBS show "Full Frontal" on Wednesday, she used a vulgarity in reference to Ivanka Trump and urged her to talk to her father about policies that separate children from their parents.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders called the language vile and vicious and called on network management to demonstrate that it wouldn't be condoned.

TBS says Bee had taken the right step in apologizing. The network says, "it was our mistake, too."

Samantha Bee has taken the right action in apologizing for the vile and inappropriate language she used about Ivanka Trump last night. Those words should not have been aired. It was our mistake too, and we regret it. — TBS Network (@TBSNetwork) May 31, 2018

The network didn't say whether there would be any consequences for Bee or the show.