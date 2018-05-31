Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Samantha Bee apologizes for Ivanka Trump slur

The Associated Press | Thursday, May 31, 2018, 2:51 p.m.
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
NEW YORK — Comedian Samantha Bee is apologizing to Ivanka Trump and her viewers for using an expletive to describe the president's daughter.

Bee issued a statement Thursday that says her language was "inappropriate and inexcusable." She says she crossed a line and deeply regrets it.

In a discussion of President Trump's immigration policies on Bee's TBS show "Full Frontal" on Wednesday, she used a vulgarity in reference to Ivanka Trump and urged her to talk to her father about policies that separate children from their parents.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders called the language vile and vicious and called on network management to demonstrate that it wouldn't be condoned.

TBS says Bee had taken the right step in apologizing. The network says, "it was our mistake, too."

The network didn't say whether there would be any consequences for Bee or the show.

