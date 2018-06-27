Reports: Ousted Fox News executive Bill Shine accepts senior Trump administration position

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

NEW YORK — Former Fox News co-President Bill Shine, who was forced out amid the network's mishandling of sexual harassment allegations, has accepted a senior position in the Trump administration, according to multiple reports Wednesday.

Shine was initially in talks with President Trump to become the next communications director, but a source familiar with the matter told CNN that was no longer the case.

Shine, 54, is instead expected to become the deputy chief of staff in charge of communications.

Congratulations to Bill Shine, whom I've known for years. He will serve the president as communications director with great distinction. https://t.co/E3SktSNTvW — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) June 27, 2018

The communications director post has been vacant since Hope Hicks left the White House in March.

A White House spokesman declined to comment.

Trump has personally signed off on Shine's hiring, according to reports. The ex-Fox News head was spotted Wednesday afternoon at the White House.

Administration officials are aware of the potential blowback for appointing someone with close ties to Roger Ailes and the culture of harassment toward women at Fox News, but believe they can "weather it," The New York Times reported.

Shine was booted from Fox last year, 10 months after Ailes was removed in the wake of numerous harassment allegations. Shine denied any wrongdoing.

The TV veteran, considered to be Ailes right hand man, also enjoyed a close relationship with network stars Sean Hannity and Bill O'Reilly.

Bill Shine's hiring is the latest sign of the Fox News presidency -- an unprecedented amount of coziness between a TV network and a prez... https://t.co/RiGDzLFyTb — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) June 27, 2018

A week before Shine's departure from Fox, Hannity shared his support for his former producer.

"I pray this is NOT true because if it is, that's the total end of the FNC as we know it. Done," he tweeted, adding the hashtag "#IStandWithShine."

Trump has enjoyed a close relationship with Hannity and other Fox News hosts as he has praised the conservative-leaning network's coverage of his administration. Hannity has dined at the White House, and Trump has made repeated appearances on "Fox & Friends."