Political Headlines

London's mayor says 'Trump baby' protest blimp can fly

Samson X Horne
Samson X Horne | Thursday, July 5, 2018, 6:33 p.m.
People inflate a helium filled Donald Trump blimp in London, Britain, June 26, 2018. Protesters will deploy the inflatable 'baby' during the president's upcoming visit.
REUTERS/Simon Dawson
People inflate a helium filled Donald Trump blimp in London, Britain, June 26, 2018. Protesters will deploy the inflatable 'baby' during the president's upcoming visit.

Updated 4 hours ago

London Mayor Sadiq Khan has given permission for protesters to fly a blimp depicting Donald Trump as a giant orange baby during the president's visit to Britain next week.

According to the British Broadcasting Corporation, oraganizers raised almost £18,000 ($23,800) for the helium-filled 6-meter-high (20-foot) inflatable figure, which has been permitted to fly during Trump's visit with Prime Minister Theresa May on July 13.

CBS News reports that the balloon cannot fly higher than 98 feet, in addition to other restrictions.Organizers told the BBC that the balloon reflects Trump's character as an "angry baby with a fragile ego and tiny hands."

Activist Leo Murray, one of those behind the blimp, told the Associated Press Thursday that City Hall "originally told us that they didn't recognize Trump Baby as legitimate protest. But, following a huge groundswell of public support for our plan, it looks like City Hall has rediscovered its sense of humor."

Anti-Trump protests are planned in London — a city the president is expected to largely avoid, the AP reported. He is expected to meet Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor Castle and see Prime Minister Theresa May at her country retreat, Chequers.

