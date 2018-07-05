London's mayor says 'Trump baby' protest blimp can fly
Updated 4 hours ago
London Mayor Sadiq Khan has given permission for protesters to fly a blimp depicting Donald Trump as a giant orange baby during the president's visit to Britain next week.
According to the British Broadcasting Corporation, oraganizers raised almost £18,000 ($23,800) for the helium-filled 6-meter-high (20-foot) inflatable figure, which has been permitted to fly during Trump's visit with Prime Minister Theresa May on July 13.
A giant 'Trump Baby' balloon is set to be flown close to the UK Parliament during President Trump's visit to London next week, after the Mayor of London gave it the go-ahead https://t.co/S5HZwvd8WB pic.twitter.com/8e72CyLZjQ— CNN (@CNN) July 5, 2018
CBS News reports that the balloon cannot fly higher than 98 feet, in addition to other restrictions.Organizers told the BBC that the balloon reflects Trump's character as an "angry baby with a fragile ego and tiny hands."
Activist Leo Murray, one of those behind the blimp, told the Associated Press Thursday that City Hall "originally told us that they didn't recognize Trump Baby as legitimate protest. But, following a huge groundswell of public support for our plan, it looks like City Hall has rediscovered its sense of humor."
Hats off to that man.... father of the inflatable Trump baby. pic.twitter.com/7A6VMyhFSa— Mike Galsworthy #FBPE (@mikegalsworthy) July 5, 2018
Anti-Trump protests are planned in London — a city the president is expected to largely avoid, the AP reported. He is expected to meet Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor Castle and see Prime Minister Theresa May at her country retreat, Chequers.