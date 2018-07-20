Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Political Headlines

Trump slams media for coverage of Putin summit

The Associated Press | Friday, July 20, 2018, 7:57 p.m.
President Trump calls out as he arrives on Air Force One at Morristown Municipal Airport, in Morristown, N.J., Friday, July 20, 2018, en route to Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J.
President Trump calls out as he arrives on Air Force One at Morristown Municipal Airport, in Morristown, N.J., Friday, July 20, 2018, en route to Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J.

Updated 6 hours ago

WASHINGTON — President Trump is again lashing out at media coverage of his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

After arriving Friday at his New Jersey home for the weekend, Trump tweeted: “I got severely criticized by the Fake News Media for being too nice to President Putin. In the Old Days they would call it Diplomacy. If I was loud & vicious, I would have been criticized for being too tough.”

During a news conference after Trump and Putin met Monday in Finland, Trump appeared to side with Putin over U.S. intelligence agencies’ assessment that Russia meddled in the 2016 election.

On Twitter Friday, Trump also referred to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, writing: “Remember when they said I was too tough with Chairman Kim? Hypocrites!”

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me