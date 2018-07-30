Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Political Headlines

Bigfoot erotica? Fur flies in Virginia congressional race

The Associated Press | Monday, July 30, 2018, 12:39 p.m.
FILE - In this Jan. 31, 2017 file photo Republican candidate for Virginia Governor, Denver Riggleman pauses during a news conference at the Capitol in Richmond, Va. Riggleman announced Thursday, March 16 that he had no choice but to stop campaigning because of 'resource shortages' and other considerations. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
RICHMOND, Va. — Here’s a political attack you don’t hear every day — or ever: A Virginia congressional candidate says her opponent is unfit for office because he is a “devotee of Bigfoot erotica.”

Democrat Leslie Cockburn is accusing Republican Denver Riggleman of fetishizing the mythical ape-like giant.

Cockburn made the accusations on Twitter and posted pictures from Riggleman’s Instagram account showing nude drawings of Bigfoot.

Riggleman says the drawings were meant as satire, mock cover art for a book he wrote. His posts said the book is titled “The Mating Habits of Bigfoot and Why Women Want Him,” but he says he didn’t know what “Bigfoot erotica” was until Cockburn mentioned it.

Cockburn and Riggleman are competing to represent Virginia’s 5th Congressional District, stretches from northern Virginia to the North Carolina border.

