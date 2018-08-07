Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Political Headlines

Trump administration reportedly plans to limit citizenship for millions of legal immigrants

New York Daily News | Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018, 6:06 p.m.
President Trump’s White House Senior Adviser Stephen Miller walks across the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Monday, July 16, 2018, after accompanying Trump on a short helicopter ride from Andrews Air Force Base, Md.
President Trump’s White House Senior Adviser Stephen Miller walks across the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Monday, July 16, 2018, after accompanying Trump on a short helicopter ride from Andrews Air Force Base, Md.

Updated 5 hours ago

Immigration lawyers and advocates saw red Tuesday amid reports that the Trump administration plans to make it all but impossible for legal immigrants to become citizens if they have ever relied on public welfare programs such as the Affordable Care Act.

The overhaul is part of senior White House adviser Stephen Miller’s broader plan to reduce the number of immigrants who obtain legal status, multiple people familiar with the matter told NBC News.

The move is still in the planning stages, but the sources said its enactment would make it much more difficult for immigrants to become citizens if they or their family members have ever used Obamacare, the Children’s Health Insurance Program, food stamps and other public benefits.

A White House spokeswoman did not return a request for comment.

Critics blasted the planned policy shift as politically motivated and racially charged.

“This will be yet another dangerous, desperate and cynical strategy aimed at kicking immigrants out of America and keeping Republicans in power,” said Frank Sherry, executive director of immigration advocacy group America’s Voice. “They do so to cynically divide Americans in hopes of mobilizing disaffected white voters and blaming stagnant wages, rising health care costs, defunded schools and threats to Social Security and Medicare on ‘the other.’”

The plan would not need congressional approval, since the administration likely intends to implement it by redefining “public charge,” an obscure statute of immigration law that allows the United States to turn away immigrants deemed a burden to society. The law dates back to the 1800s.

The move could pose the most drastic reform to the immigration system in decades, with experts estimating that as many as 20 million immigrants could be affected. Experts also said the shift would disproportionately affect immigrants working jobs that don’t pay enough for them to provide for their loved ones.

“We’ve seen abuses like this before in our history — whether it was turning away Jews fleeing the Holocaust or discriminating against Irish Catholics,” the National Immigration Law Center said in a statement. “History cannot repeat itself. We can’t allow it.”

An immigration lawyer practicing in New York City echoed that sentiment.

“We’re becoming Germany,” the attorney told the New York Daily News.

The Trump administration has already made it known that it intends to curtail legal as well as illegal immigration. The president frequently blasts U.S. immigration laws as “weak” even though public data shows his administration is on track to issue 20 percent fewer green cards in fiscal year 2018 than the Obama administration did in fiscal year 2016.

Meanwhile, advocates and lawyers have complained of crippling delays and administrative gridlock at the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, the agency in charge of issuing visas and green cards.

A USCIS spokeswoman maintained Tuesday that the agency has not changed the way it process immigration applications.

“USCIS evaluates all applications fairly, efficiently and effectively on a case-by-case basis,” the spokeswoman said in a statement. “Contrary to open borders advocates, immigration attorneys and activists, USCIS has not changed the manner in which applications for naturalization have been adjudicated.”

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me