Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Political Headlines

Fayette fair misstep earns Democratic chairman 15 minutes of fame

Deb Erdley | Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018, 2:33 p.m.
Lillian DeDomenic | For The Murrysville Star

Updated 3 hours ago

George Rattay, the new Democratic Committee chairman in Fayette County, admits he’s a little old school. But the 71-year-old political novice who boasts about still using a flip phone said he learns fast.

A political misstep at last week’s county fair earned him 15 minutes of fame. Rattay briefly offered people registered Democratic a chance to win a prize basket of Steelers gear or a day at Nemacolin Woodlands. The offer caused state GOP Chairman Val DiGiorgio to file an election law complaint.

Wednesday morning, Rattay suddenly found himself at the center of a news vortex. The Associated Press, CNN, MSNBC and Fox News all reached out to him after the Tribune-Review reported DiGiorgio’s complaint.

“The last time I was on the front page of the newspaper was 50 years ago when I was seriously injured in Vietnam,” Rattay said. “When I went to Vietnam, I couldn’t legally vote or drink. I vowed then and there that if I got home, I’d always vote.”

He said he wasn’t aware that law prohibits offering inducements to register or change registration to a specific party.

“When they told me about it Tuesday, we took it down right away,” Rattay said.

But that wasn’t good enough for DiGiorgio, who on Tuesday issued a statement calling for Fayette County District Attorney Rich Bower to launch an investigation of potential election law violations. Bower said he has yet to receive anything from DiGiorgio and won’t consider the complaint until he receives notification.

“Once I get something, I’ll look at it,” Bower said.

Rattay was stunned with DiGiorgio’s complaint.

Although Democrats outnumber Republicans 43,432 to 26,794, in the blue county, Fayette has been bleeding red in recent years.

“They ought to be happy,” Rattay said. “Democrats are voting Republican here. We haven’t won an election in four years.”

Deb Erdley is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Deb at 412-320-7996, derdley@tribweb.com or via Twitter @deberdley_trib.

Related Content
Republicans charge Democrats bribed voters with Steelers gear at Fayette County Fair
Democrats crossed a line at last week's Fayette County Fair, Pennsylvania Republican Chairman Val DiGiorgio charged late Tuesday. DiGiorgio said the party went a little too ...
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me