Political Headlines

Al Sharpton says Trump could learn some 'Respect' from Aretha Franklin song

Steven Adams
Steven Adams | Friday, Aug. 17, 2018, 12:39 p.m.
The Rev. Al Sharpton in a video posted by TMZ.

Updated 6 hours ago

The Rev. Al Sharpton says he wants to play Aretha Franklin's rendition of "Respect" for President Donald Trump.

A video posted by TMZ shows a street interview with Sharpton in which he praises Franklin's legacy and influence on the civil rights movement.

"Aretha Franklin was the soundtrack to progress in America when it came to race," Sharpton said.

Sharpton told TMZ that "Respect" is his favorite Franklin song.

"I love 'Natural Woman,' but 'Respect' goes across gender lines," he said.

He cited Trump's tweet this week referring to former White House aide Omarosa Manigault Newman as "that dog."

Sharpton added that Trump could benefit from hearing the song.

