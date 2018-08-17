Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Political Headlines

Not just audio: Omarosa reportedly has 'treasure trove' of video to back up tell-all book

New York Daily News | Friday, Aug. 17, 2018, 9:12 p.m.
Former White House aide Omarosa Manigault Newman has an extensive collection of video, emails, texts and other records to corroborate her explosive book about the Trump administration, according to a report Friday, Aug. 17, 2018.
Former White House aide Omarosa Manigault Newman has an extensive collection of video, emails, texts and other records to corroborate her explosive book about the Trump administration, according to a report Friday, Aug. 17, 2018.

Updated 4 hours ago

Former White House aide Omarosa Manigault Newman has an extensive collection of video, emails, texts and other records to corroborate her explosive book about the Trump administration, according to a report Friday.

A source with direct knowledge of the matter told The Associated Press that Manigault Newman has a multimedia “treasure trove” to back up “Unhinged: An Insider's Account of the Trump White House,” which paints President Trump as a mentally ill racist who has been caught on tape using the N-word.

A White House spokeswoman did not immediately return a request for comment from The New York Daily News.

The “Apprentice” contestant-turned-government official has made clear she will release the evidence piece by piece. She has already appeared on several cable news shows to play audio clips confirming portions of her tell-all tome.

Trump has attacked his one-time devotee over social media, calling her a “lowlife” and a “dog.” His campaign, meanwhile, has filed an arbitration claim alleging Manigault Newman has violated a non-disclosure agreement she signed while working on Trump's 2016 White House bid.

Manigault Newman, 44, alleges she has heard a tape of Trump using the N-word.

Trump has vehemently denied the claim, but his press secretary, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, said earlier this week she “can't guarantee” the president has never used the offensive slur because she hasn't been “in every single room.”

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me