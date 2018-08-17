Not just audio: Omarosa reportedly has 'treasure trove' of video to back up tell-all book

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Former White House aide Omarosa Manigault Newman has an extensive collection of video, emails, texts and other records to corroborate her explosive book about the Trump administration, according to a report Friday.

A source with direct knowledge of the matter told The Associated Press that Manigault Newman has a multimedia “treasure trove” to back up “Unhinged: An Insider's Account of the Trump White House,” which paints President Trump as a mentally ill racist who has been caught on tape using the N-word.

A White House spokeswoman did not immediately return a request for comment from The New York Daily News.

The “Apprentice” contestant-turned-government official has made clear she will release the evidence piece by piece. She has already appeared on several cable news shows to play audio clips confirming portions of her tell-all tome.

Trump has attacked his one-time devotee over social media, calling her a “lowlife” and a “dog.” His campaign, meanwhile, has filed an arbitration claim alleging Manigault Newman has violated a non-disclosure agreement she signed while working on Trump's 2016 White House bid.

Manigault Newman, 44, alleges she has heard a tape of Trump using the N-word.

Trump has vehemently denied the claim, but his press secretary, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, said earlier this week she “can't guarantee” the president has never used the offensive slur because she hasn't been “in every single room.”