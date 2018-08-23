Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Political Headlines

Trump tweets 'total endorsement' for Mississippi senator Hyde-Smith

The Associated Press | Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018, 7:48 p.m.
Cindy Hyde-Smith, a 58-year-old Republican, was elected agriculture commissioner in 2011 and has held the job since then. She will be the first woman to represent Mississippi in the U.S. House or Senate.
JACKSON, Miss. — President Trump is tweeting his “complete and total endorsement” for a Republican who was appointed to the U.S. Senate in Mississippi and is running in a November special election.

Trump tweeted Thursday that Cindy Hyde-Smith supports a border wall and “fights for our conservative judges.”

In a second tweet, Trump says: “Cindy has voted for our Agenda in the Senate 100% of the time and has my complete and total Endorsement.”

The endorsement is important in a race where Hyde-Smith faces three challengers, including a Tea Party-backed Republican state senator, Chris McDaniel. Both Hyde-Smith and McDaniel campaign as Trump allies.

The election winner serves the final two years of a term started by Republican Thad Cochran, who resigned in April. Gov. Phil Bryant appointed Hyde-Smith to temporarily succeed Cochran.

