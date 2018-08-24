Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Political Headlines

Deadlocked Ohio congressional race could be decided Friday

The Associated Press | Friday, Aug. 24, 2018, 12:57 a.m.
In this Aug. 4, 2018, file photo, Ohio state Sen. Troy Balderson, left, the Republican candidate running to succeed former Republican U.S. Rep. Pat Tiberi in Ohio's 12th District, clasps hands with President Donald Trump as Balderson speaks during a rally at Olentangy Orange High School in Lewis Center, Ohio.
In this Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018, file photo, Danny O'Connor, the Franklin County recorder, speaks during an election night watch party at the Ohio Civil Service Employees Association, in Westerville, Ohio.
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The result is almost official in a deadlocked special congressional election in Ohio.

Republican state Sen. Troy Balderson of Zanesville led Democrat Danny O'Connor, the Franklin County recorder, ended the Aug. 7 election separated by less than a percentage point.

With thousands of votes outstanding and an automatic recount possible, The Associated Press didn't call the race.

The elections board in Franklin County, the most populous county in Ohio's 12th Congressional District, is set to certify official results Friday. If Balderson and O'Connor land within half a percentage point of each other, a recount would go forward.

Balderson and O'Connor face off again in November either way. The August election was for former Republican U.S. Rep. Pat Tiberi's unexpired term. The November election decides the next full, two-year term.

