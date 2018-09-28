Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Trump orders FBI to reopen investigation on Brett Kavanaugh

The Associated Press | Friday, Sept. 28, 2018, 5:24 p.m.
President Trump speaks during a meeting with Chilean president Sebastian Pinera, in the Oval Office of the White House, Friday, Sept. 28, 2018, in Washington.
WASHINGTON — President Trump is directing the FBI to launch a supplemental investigation into his Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh at the request of the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Trump says in a statement that the updated investigation, which comes in response to sexual misconduct allegations, “must be limited in scope” and “completed in less than one week.”

The decision marks a reversal for the administration, which had argued that Kavanaugh had already been vetted.

Kavanaugh has adamantly denied the allegations.

Senate Republican leaders agreed Friday to delay a final vote on Kavanaugh to allow time for an investigation by the FBI at the request of Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake.

Kavanaugh says he’s done “everything” the Senate has asked of him and “will continue to cooperate.”

