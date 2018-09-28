Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Political Headlines

More than 20 million people watched Kavanaugh hearing

The Associated Press | Friday, Sept. 28, 2018, 7:36 p.m.
Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh testifies during the Senate Judiciary Committee, Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018 on Capitol Hill in Washington.
Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh testifies during the Senate Judiciary Committee, Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018 on Capitol Hill in Washington.

Updated 4 hours ago

NEW YORK — More than 20 million people watched Thursday’s gripping testimony by Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and the woman who accused him of a sexual assault that allegedly occurred in the 1980s, Christine Blasey Ford, on six television networks.

Meanwhile, the political standoff continued, with broadcasters interrupting regular programming for Friday’s last-minute twist: an agreement engineered by Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake for the FBI to conduct a one-week investigation of the charges.

Ford told the Senate Judiciary Committee that she’s 100 percent certain that Kavanaugh groped her drunkenly and tried to take off her clothes at a high school party. Kavanaugh, in impassioned testimony, said he’s 100 percent certain that it didn’t happen.

It’s likely that more than the 20.4 million people reported by Nielsen on Friday watched it. The company was counting average viewership on ABC, CBS, NBC, CNN, Fox News Channel and MSNBC. Figures weren’t immediately available for other networks that showed it, including PBS, C-SPAN and the Fox Business Network. And Nielsen usually has some trouble measuring people who watch in offices.

To put that in perspective, that’s an audience size similar to that for a playoff football game or the Academy Awards.

Fox News Channel, whose opinion hosts have strongly backed Kavanaugh’s appointment, led all networks with an average of 5.69 million viewers during the all-day hearing, Nielsen said.

ABC was second with 3.26 million viewers. CBS had 3.1 million, NBC had 2.94 million, MSNBC had 2.89 million and CNN had 2.52 million, Nielsen said.

Interest remained high after the hearing. Nielsen said 11.8 million people watched cable shows hosted by Sean Hannity, Rachel Maddow or Chris Cuomo at 9 p.m. ET on Thursday, which likely put a dent in viewership for the fall premieres of broadcast network prime-time shows.

Flake was the central figure in Friday’s drama. After the moderate Republican’s office issued a statement that he would be voting in favor of Kavanaugh, he was caught by CNN and CBS cameras Friday morning being shouted at by protesters as he tried to ride an elevator to a Judiciary Committee hearing.

He stood with eyes downcast for several minutes as he was berated, televised live on CNN. “I’m standing right here in front of you,” one woman said. “Do you think he’s telling the truth to the country?”

He was told, “you have power when so many women are powerless.”

Flake said that his office had issued a statement and said, before the elevator closed, that he would have more to say at the committee hearing.

The cable and broadcast networks were all covering live hours later, when the Judiciary Committee was to vote to advance Kavanaugh’s nomination to the full Senate for a vote. But Flake said he would only do so with the understanding that the FBI would look into the allegations against the nominee for the next week, which minority Democrats have been urging.

Flake’s words had power, because it was evident Republicans would not have the votes to approve Kavanaugh without the investigation.

Related Content
Trump orders FBI to reopen investigation on Brett Kavanaugh
WASHINGTON -- President Trump ordered the FBI to reopen the background investigation of Judge Brett Kavanaugh after two key Senate Republicans suggested they would not ...
GOP agrees to FBI probe of Brett Kavanaugh, delaying Senate vote
WASHINGTON -- After a dramatic flurry of last-minute negotiations, Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh cleared a key procedural hurdle Friday, but his confirmation prospects were ...
Trump finds Ford 'credible,' says he has 'no message whatsoever' for Senate
U.S. Senators should take the time they need to be "comfortable" with Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, President Trump said Friday, adding that he found ...
Pa. senators remain split over Kavanaugh nomination
Pennsylvania Sens. Pat Toomey and Bob Casey stuck to their opposing views on U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh after a day of heated testimony ...
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me