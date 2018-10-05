Brett Kavanaugh pens op-ed in WSJ: 'I was very emotional'

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh penned an op-ed published by the Wall Street Journal Thursday in which he stated he "might have been too emotional" during his testimony last week in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee.

In what came off as an apology of sorts, Kavanaugh conceded that "my tone was sharp, and I said a few things I should not have said."

In which Kavanaugh pens a WSJ op-ed sort of apologizing for his emotional and partisan Senate testimony on Thursday. The irony: Trump LOVED his tone... and considered it a critical high point of his confirmation process. https://t.co/NVAVksnowS — Ashley Parker (@AshleyRParker) October 5, 2018

Kavanaugh and California professor Christine Blasey Ford testified in front of the committee on Sept. 27. Ford alleged that while they were in high school, a drunken Kavanaugh pinned her down at a party and attempted to remove her clothes, covering her mouth when she tried to scream.

Kavanaugh vociferously denies the allegation.

Kavanaugh said his tone at the hearing was a reflection of "my overwhelming frustration at being wrongly accused, without corroboration, of horrible conduct completely contrary to my record and character."

Why did it take #Kavanaugh a WEEK to write his apology letter in the WS Journal?Because it wasn't remorse that prompted him; it was the optics.He tried to manipulate the audience with his bombastic, paranoid tirade, and now in fear, he's trying again with crocodile tears.No. pic.twitter.com/gpytD8E1Dk — Monty Boa (@MontyBoa99) October 5, 2018

The tone of the nominee's opinion piece struck some as odd after his testimony decried "vicious" allegations from Democrats as an "orchestrated political hit." In his op-ed, Kavanaugh stressed that "the Supreme Court must never be viewed as a partisan institution."

Exactly one week after Kavanaugh called the allegations against him an 'orchestrated political hit' fueled by anti-Trump, pro-Clinton forces, he writes in the WSJ oped pages: 'The Supreme Court must never be viewed as a partisan institution.' https://t.co/kgF6UO3u2B pic.twitter.com/uDKueWJ18E — Mark Berman (@markberman) October 5, 2018

After reminding readers of his 28-year legal career that he described as "hardworking, even-keeled, open-minded, independent and dedicated to the Constitution and the public good," Kavanaugh concluded by pledging "to keep an open mind in every case and always strive to preserve the Constitution of the United States and the American rule of law."

Nice op-ed by Kavanaugh in the WSJ. I'm sure it was just an oversight that he didn't mention at the end that he was withdrawing from consideration for a seat on the Supreme Court. He's prolly fixing that right now. — Wallis Weaver (@wallisweaver) October 5, 2018

The Senate was set for a procedural vote on Kavanaugh's nomination Friday at 10:30 a.m.

This comes on the heels of a six-day FBI background investigation of the sexual assault allegations.

If that vote passes, it could pave the way for a final vote as early as Saturday.

Samson X Horne is a Tribune-Review staff writer.