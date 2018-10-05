Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Political Headlines

Brett Kavanaugh pens op-ed in WSJ: 'I was very emotional'

Samson X Horne
Samson X Horne | Friday, Oct. 5, 2018, 1:15 a.m.
Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh testifies during the Senate Judiciary Committee, Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018 on Capitol Hill in Washington. (Tom Williams/Pool Image via AP)
Updated 8 hours ago

U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh penned an op-ed published by the Wall Street Journal Thursday in which he stated he "might have been too emotional" during his testimony last week in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee.

In what came off as an apology of sorts, Kavanaugh conceded that "my tone was sharp, and I said a few things I should not have said."

Kavanaugh and California professor Christine Blasey Ford testified in front of the committee on Sept. 27. Ford alleged that while they were in high school, a drunken Kavanaugh pinned her down at a party and attempted to remove her clothes, covering her mouth when she tried to scream.

Kavanaugh vociferously denies the allegation.

Kavanaugh said his tone at the hearing was a reflection of "my overwhelming frustration at being wrongly accused, without corroboration, of horrible conduct completely contrary to my record and character."

The tone of the nominee's opinion piece struck some as odd after his testimony decried "vicious" allegations from Democrats as an "orchestrated political hit." In his op-ed, Kavanaugh stressed that "the Supreme Court must never be viewed as a partisan institution."

After reminding readers of his 28-year legal career that he described as "hardworking, even-keeled, open-minded, independent and dedicated to the Constitution and the public good," Kavanaugh concluded by pledging "to keep an open mind in every case and always strive to preserve the Constitution of the United States and the American rule of law."

The Senate was set for a procedural vote on Kavanaugh's nomination Friday at 10:30 a.m.

This comes on the heels of a six-day FBI background investigation of the sexual assault allegations.

If that vote passes, it could pave the way for a final vote as early as Saturday.

Samson X Horne is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

