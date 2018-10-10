Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Political Headlines

Ronald Reagan is waving to crowds again — as a hologram

The Associated Press | Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018, 3:06 p.m.
Former US President Ronald Reagan is recreated via Hologram technology during a media preview on October 10, 2018, at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California. - Reagan appears in three scenes at the presentation, including this scene from a 1984 where he he campaigned from the Ferdinand Magellan Railcar on a campaign trip through Ohio. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP)FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images
AFP/Getty Images
Former US President Ronald Reagan is recreated via Hologram technology during a media preview on October 10, 2018, at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California. - Reagan appears in three scenes at the presentation, including this scene from a 1984 where he he campaigned from the Ferdinand Magellan Railcar on a campaign trip through Ohio. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP)FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images

Updated 8 hours ago

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. — A smiling Ronald Reagan waves to a crowd from aboard a rail car during a 1984 campaign stop in a new hologram revealed Wednesday at the late president’s namesake library in Southern California.

“We think we made a good beginning, but you ain’t seen nothin’ yet!” the high-tech digital resurrection of the nation’s 40th president exclaims in his steady voice, with a twinkle in his eye.

Reagan, who died in 2004, also shows up in a suit and tie inside the Oval Office and clutching a lasso alongside his dog, Victory, at his beloved ranch in two other holograms soon to open to visitors at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library west of Los Angeles.

The audio is edited from remarks Reagan made during his lifetime. The computer-generated imagery was created starting with a silicone cast of Reagan’s head that was photographed from various angles with 300 cameras. His head was then digitally “placed” on the body of an actor portraying the president with full costuming and backdrops for the three scenarios.

Reagan’s face then came to life via specific movements of the mouth, nose, eyes, cheeks and hairline manipulated by computers.

“We wanted to make President Reagan as lifelike as possible,” said John Heubusch, executive director of the Reagan Foundation.

The library worked with the same special-effects technicians who helped bring singers like Michael Jackson, Billie Holiday and Roy Orbison back to life on stage.

The Hollywood firm Hologram USA helped create the holograms and the stage on which they’re projected.

As a radio host, television star and movie actor, Reagan understood and appreciated new technologies, company senior vice president David Nussbaum said.

“He always thought many steps ahead,” Nussbaum said. “If he was looking down right now on this project, I think he would give us his seal of approval. I think he would totally get this and support it.”

Seeing her former boss “almost in the flesh” was “a little eerie, but at the same time very comforting,” said Joanne Drake, who served as Reagan’s chief of staff after the Republican left office following his two terms from 1981 to 1989.

“It’s fun to think that he’s standing in front of us,” said Drake, who’s now chief administration officer the foundation.

Drake said future plans include bringing the holograms on the road.

“I do think we’re going to see Ronald Reagan back in Washington DC,” she said.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me