Political Headlines

Trump in Ohio: 'Robert E. Lee was a great general'

Steven Adams
Steven Adams | Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018, 12:45 p.m.
President Donald Trump waves as he arrives for a campaign rally, Friday, Oct. 12, 2018, in Lebanon, Ohio. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
President Donald Trump waves as he arrives for a campaign rally, Friday, Oct. 12, 2018, in Lebanon, Ohio. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

President Donald Trump Friday night praised Robert E. Lee as a "great general" during a campaign rally in Lebanon, Ohio.

During a speech in support of Rep. Steve Chabot he launched into a rambling American history lesson that left many puzzled.

Trump described Lee as "incredible."

"Robert E. Lee" quickly trended on Twitter:

Following the Civil War, Southerners elevated Lee to mythical hero status but his support of slavery made his legacy contentious.

Trump's comments have drawn widespread attention due to Lee's place in history as a leader in a movement to overthrow the government of the United States. The Civil War general was eventually defeated by Ohio-born Ulysses S. Grant at Gettysburg. Many historians claim Lee's poor military judgement was to blame for the Confederacy's defeat.

Trump appeared to be making the point that flawed men have achieved greatness despite their shortcomings. Praise for Lee set the stage for Trump's assertion that Grant, though impaired by alcoholism, was the only one able to defeat him.

Chabot had distanced himself from Trump prior to the rally. "We didn't ask him to come. . . . He wasn't my first choice or my second or my third," he told one newspaper .

