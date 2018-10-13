Trump in Ohio: 'Robert E. Lee was a great general'
President Donald Trump Friday night praised Robert E. Lee as a "great general" during a campaign rally in Lebanon, Ohio.
During a speech in support of Rep. Steve Chabot he launched into a rambling American history lesson that left many puzzled.
Trump described Lee as "incredible."
"Robert E. Lee" quickly trended on Twitter:
Donald Trump calls Robert E. Lee a "great general" and "incredible." Nope. He was a traitor who lost a war that cost over 700K people their lives. Taxpayers shouldn't have to foot the bill for this white nationalist fan fiction. pic.twitter.com/HtQuUhH2xC— Adam Best (@adamcbest) October 13, 2018
Following the Civil War, Southerners elevated Lee to mythical hero status but his support of slavery made his legacy contentious.
Robert E Lee was part of a faction that was willing to rip this nation apart to protect its own interests at the expense of other people & the Constitution. https://t.co/1OV96ytz79— Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) October 13, 2018
Trump's comments have drawn widespread attention due to Lee's place in history as a leader in a movement to overthrow the government of the United States. The Civil War general was eventually defeated by Ohio-born Ulysses S. Grant at Gettysburg. Many historians claim Lee's poor military judgement was to blame for the Confederacy's defeat.
Be very careful here, #FakeNews . Gen. Robt. E. Lee was once superintendent of the US Military Academy at West Point, and fought in the Mexican-American War before the Civil War. He was indeed a great general. https://t.co/iRr5e50J0D Many American patriots fought for both sides.— Montgomery Granger (@mjgranger1) October 13, 2018
Trump appeared to be making the point that flawed men have achieved greatness despite their shortcomings. Praise for Lee set the stage for Trump's assertion that Grant, though impaired by alcoholism, was the only one able to defeat him.
President Trump gives an Ohio rally crowd his view of the civil war, delving into Grant's drinking, Lincoln's phobia and "great general" Robert E. Lee https://t.co/KPHHDvyirb pic.twitter.com/5Q4MtpzSeq— CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) October 13, 2018
Chabot had distanced himself from Trump prior to the rally. "We didn't ask him to come. . . . He wasn't my first choice or my second or my third," he told one newspaper .