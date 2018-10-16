Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Political Headlines

Boerio, Reschenthaler campaigns post spending in new 14th Congressional District

Deb Erdley
Deb Erdley | Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018, 4:42 p.m.
In this Sept. 20, 2018 photo, voting booths stand ready in downtown Minneapolis for the opening of early voting in Minnesota. Minnesota and South Dakota are tied for the earliest start in the country for early voting in the 2018 midterm elections. A new poll finds that a large majority of Americans are concerned the nationâs voting systems might be vulnerable to hackers, with Democrats more concerned than Republicans. (AP Photo/Steve Karnowski)
In this Sept. 20, 2018 photo, voting booths stand ready in downtown Minneapolis for the opening of early voting in Minnesota. Minnesota and South Dakota are tied for the earliest start in the country for early voting in the 2018 midterm elections. A new poll finds that a large majority of Americans are concerned the nationâs voting systems might be vulnerable to hackers, with Democrats more concerned than Republicans. (AP Photo/Steve Karnowski)
State Sen. Guy Reschenthaler, R-Jefferson Hills.
Submitted
State Sen. Guy Reschenthaler, R-Jefferson Hills.
Bibiana Boerio.
Submitted
Bibiana Boerio.

Updated 3 hours ago

First-term state Sen. Guy Reschenthaler, the Republican candidate in the new 14 th Congressional District, outpaced Democrat Bibiana Boerio in campaign fundraising by a nearly 2-to-1 ratio and through September had spent more than Boerio pulled in during that same period, campaign finance reports show.

The reports, released Tuesday, showed Guy for Congress, Reschenthaler’s campaign committee, had taken in $825,887 in contributions as of Sept. 30. That compared with $487,549 raised by Boerio for Congress.

Through September, Reschenthaler’s campaign spent $572,914 in the district where he, like Boerio, is a political newcomer. Boerio, making her first bid for elected office, spent $253,118.

The district includes about two-thirds of Westmoreland County and all of Fayette, Washington and Greene counties. Although Democrats have a voter registration edge of about 36,600, the district as now constituted gave Donald Trump a 29-point margin of victory in the 2016 presidential election.

Boerio, 64, of Unity, a retired Ford Motor Co. executive who was active in last spring’s special election for Democratic newcomer Conor Lamb, has self-funded more than half of her campaign to date. She contributed $163,620 of her own money to her campaign and loaned it $102,500. During that same period, she received $199,500 in individual contributions and $22,000 from political action committees, including the $4,000 from the National Education Association and $1,450 from Deep Blue PAC.

Reschenthaler, 35, of Peters Township, Washington County, is in his third run for elective office. He has won election as a district judge and then won a special and regular election to the state Senate in a district almost entirely in Allegheny County.

The lawyer, a former naval prosecutor, proved a strong draw for the Pennsylvania GOP when he pulled in nearly $1.3 million in contributions from Republican PACs in 2016 in his first bid for a full term in the state Senate. Some of the PACs that have together contributed $402,490 to his congressional campaign include the American Bankers Association, $5,000; International Union of Operating Engineers, $5,000; the Laborers’ International Union, $5,000; the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, $3,500; the National Rifle Association, $1,000; and the Coal PAC, $1,000.

Reschenthaler pulled in $400,215 in contributions from individuals and loaned his campaign $23,000.

Deb Erdley is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Deb at 412-320-7996, derdley@tribweb.com or via Twitter @deberdley_trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me