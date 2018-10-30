Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
Political Headlines

Rabbi cites Jesus in prayer for synagogue victims with Mike Pence

The Associated Press | Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018, 5:51 p.m.
Vice President Mike Pence, right, prays with Rabbi Loren Jacobs, of Bloomfield Hills’ Congregation Shema Yisrael, for the victims and families of those killed in the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting, at a rally for Republicans in Oakland County, Monday, Oct. 29, 2018, at the Oakland County Airport in Waterford, Mich.
Vice President Mike Pence, right, prays with Rabbi Loren Jacobs, of Bloomfield Hills’ Congregation Shema Yisrael, for the victims and families of those killed in the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting, at a rally for Republicans in Oakland County, Monday, Oct. 29, 2018, at the Oakland County Airport in Waterford, Mich.

Updated 8 hours ago

WASHINGTON — A rabbi invited to pray at a Michigan campaign stop with Vice President Mike Pence for the victims of the Pittsburgh synagogue massacre referenced "Jesus the Messiah" at the event.

Rabbi Loren Jacobs of Messianic congregation Shema Yisrael on Monday offered prayers for the 11 shooting victims. Messianic Jews follow Jewish law but believe that Jesus is the Messiah, a tenet of Christianity.

The major Jewish denominations reject Messianic Judaism as a form of Judaism, and Jacobs' participation was condemned by Jews on social media.

A Pence aide told The Associated Press that Jacobs was invited to pray at the event in suburban Detroit's Waterford Township by GOP congressional candidate Lena Epstein. The aide said Pence did not know who Jacobs was when he invited the rabbi back onstage to offer another a prayer for the victims, their families and the nation.

The aide was not authorized to discuss the situation publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

At the event, Pence called Jacobs a "leader of the Jewish community here in Michigan." Jacobs, while standing next to Pence, then prayed and ended by saying, "in the name of Jesus."

Epstein, who is Jewish, said in a statement that she invited Jacobs' prayer "because we must unite as a nation — while embracing our religious differences — in the aftermath of Pennsylvania." She said anyone attacking her or Pence over the prayer is "guilty of nothing short of religious intolerance and should be ashamed.

"This was an effort at unity, yet some are trying to create needless division to suit their political goals," Epstein said.

Detroit-area Rabbi Jason Miller said on Facebook that there are at least 60 rabbis in a directory of Michigan rabbis and "yet the only rabbi they could find to offer a prayer for the 11 Jewish victims in Pittsburgh at the Mike Pence rally was a local Jews for Jesus rabbi? That's pathetic!"

Jordan Acker, a Jewish lawyer who is running for the University of Michigan Board of Regents as a Democrat, criticized Epstein on Twitter. He said she was "deeply insensitive for bringing a group on stage whose entire mission is to convert Jews," days after the worst instance of anti-Semitic violence in American history.

Epstein is running against Democrat Haley Stevens for a House seat opening with the retirement of Republican Rep. Dave Trott. At the same rally, Pence also campaigned for candidates such as Rep. Mike Bishop, who is facing a challenge from Democrat Elissa Slotkin.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me