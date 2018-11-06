Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Election HQ: What you need for Election Day in Western Pennsylvania
Collin Warren, Eric Nelson face off in 57th Pa. House race

Tribune-Review | Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018, 8:03 a.m.
57th Pennsylvania House of Representatives District: Collin Warren, Democrat. Eric Nelson, Republican.
Submitted
Collin Warren, candidate for state House of Representatives in the 57th District.

Updated 5 hours ago

The 57th Pennsylvania House of Representatives District includes Delmont, Greensburg, Hunker, New Stanton, Salem Township, South Greensburg, Southwest Greensburg, Youngwood and portions of Hempfield.

Collin Warren

What are the three biggest issues facing your district?

The cost of health care, the opioid epidemic and the strength of our local economy.

How would you address them?

There’s a misconception that health care is a solely federal issue. However, health care markets are state-based; so there’s a lot we can do in Harrisburg with a market-based strategy. That’s why we need to require provider-specific binding estimates on the price of services — that way, everyone knows what they’re paying for. Alongside the creation of a public price database, consumers would make more informed choices and have more price stability.

The opioid epidemic is a public health crisis in desperate need of local public health solutions. Substance abuse is an illness with mental, physical, social and economic roots. Therefore coordination is needed between our health care providers and wellness agencies to guide patients to comprehensive evidence-based treatment options.

Pennsylvania needs to be competitive with neighboring states and ensure families are earning a livable wage. That’s why the minimum wage should be raised to $10.10. We should … make the minimum wage automatically update to keep up with inflation every few years.

How will you make a difference while in office ?

Beyond my plan to hold actual town halls and to have extended office hours, we need to innovate constituent services. To restore function to government, officials should work for their constituents, not corporations. That’s why I rejected and will continue to reject corporate money and plan to push for substantive ethics reform. Moreover, we should bring pragmatism back to politics and work towards compromise.

Eric Nelson

What are the three biggest issues facing your district?

Fighting to protect taxpayers, economic development and ensuring the personal liberty of all citizens. I helped stop broad-based tax increases on working families, voted to decrease the size of the legislature and sponsored bills requiring more transparency in Harrisburg. Good-paying jobs are essential to keep young families local and I worked to reduce DEP permit delays and attract new business to our region.

How would you address them?

I will continue to seek to understand the details of an issue and use my skills as a businessman to ensure state spending makes the most positive impact for citizens. We must continue … to connect resources to the people and places who need it most. At times this means … getting government out of the way for citizens by reforming our current welfare ‘cliff system’ that creates barriers to work, reducing cumbersome codes and overlapping regulations which stifle growth, and investing in quality schools which include skilled-trades training.

How will you make a difference while in office?

As representative, I have put partisan politics aside to achieve positive solutions. … For example, I was happy to join the governor to pass smart measures in the fight against the opioid epidemic. I was proud to fight for individuals with disabilities to keep their choice in where they work and I created the ‘Labor-Energy Alliance,’ which … helped build downstream plastics manufacturing. Active listening keeps me up-to-date with the concerns of residents, provides new ideas and ensures … I can truly be ‘our voice.’

