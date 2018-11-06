Midterm election results from around Western Pa.
Updated 13 hours ago
TribLIVE reporters covered numerous races around Allegheny and Westmoreland counties in a midterm election year that was widely watched nationwide.
Tuesday's contests drew the largest voter turnout for midterm elections in recent memory.
Elections officials predicted more than half of Western Pennsylvania's registered voters would turn out to the polls.
***Results below are unofficial.***
GOVERNOR
Wolf defeats Wagner in race for Pa. governor
Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf secured his second term as Pennsylvania's governor after a victory over brash Republican challenger Scott Wagner.
U.S. SENATE
Bob Casey defeats Lou Barletta in U.S. Senate race
Incumbent Democratic Sen. Bob Casey cruised to victory in his re-election bid over Lou Barletta.
U.S. HOUSE
■ 18th Congressional District
Incumbent Democrat Mike Doyle ran unopposed.
■ 17th Congressional District: Conor Lamb defeats Keith Rothfus in battle of congressional incumbents
U.S. Rep. Conor Lamb rolled to a commanding victory Tuesday against U.S. Rep. Keith Rothfus in the nation's only congressional race pitting two incumbents against each other.
■ 16th Congressional District
Incumbent Republican Mike Kelly successfully defended his seat against Ronald DiNicola.
■ 15th Congressional District: Thompson dispatches Boser
Glenn Thompson Jr. won his bid for a sixth term in congress with a victory over Susan Boser.
■ 14th Congressional District: Reschenthaler cruises to win in new 14th Congressional District
Republican state Sen. Guy Reschenthaler bested retired auto industry executive Bibiana Boerio.
■ 13th Congressional District: John Joyce wins new district
Joyce, a physician from Hollidaysburg, defeated Democrat Brent Ottaway, a St. Francis University communications professor.
STATE SENATE
Allegheny
■ 38th Senatorial District: Lindsey Williams edges Jeremy Shaffer
Democrat Lindsey Williams scored a narrow victory over Republican Jeremy Shaffer in a race to represent much of northern Allegheny County.
■ 42nd Senatorial District
Democrat Wayne Fontana — unopposed
A-K Valley
Regional
■ 32nd Senatorial District: Stefano defeats Gerard
Pat Stefano defeated Pam Gerard, receiving 66 percent of the vote.
■ 46th Senatorial District
Democrat James R. Craig — 41.04%
Republican Camera C. Bartolotta — 58.96%
STATE HOUSE
Allegheny
■ 19th Legislative District
Democrat Jake Wheatley Jr. — unopposed
■ 20th Legislative District
Democrat Adam Ravenstahl — unopposed
■ 21st Legislative District
Democrat Sara Innamorato — unopposed
■ 23rd Legislative District
Democrat Dan Frankel — 90.58%
Green party Jay Walker — 9.42%
■ 24th Legislative District
Democrat Ed Gainey — unopposed
■ 25th Legislative District: Markosek follows in father's footsteps in state House
Markosek collected 58 percent of the votes cast.
■ 27th Legislative District
Democrat Daniel J. Deasy — unopposed
■ 28th Legislative District
Democrat Emily Skopov — 45.45%
Republican Mike Turzai — 54.55%
■ 30th Legislative District
Democrat Betsy Monroe — 47.73%
Republican Lori Mizgorski — 52.27%
■ 33rd Legislative District: Dermody wins another term in 33rd district
Dermody collected 55.5 percent of the votes cast in the district compared with Republican Joshua Nulph's 44.6 percent.
■ 36th Legislative District
Democrat Harry Readshaw — unopposed
■ 38th Legislative District
Democrat William C. Kortz II — unopposed
■ 39th Legislative District
Democrat Robert E. Rhoderick Jr. — 44.12%
Republican Michael J. Puskaric — 55.88%
■ 40th Legislative District
Democrat Sharon M. Guidi — 43.98%
Republican Natalie Mihalek Stuck — 56.02 %
■ 42nd Legislative District
Democrat Dan Miller — unopposed
■ 44th Legislative District
Democrat Michele Knoll — 48.16%
Republican Valerie Gaydos — 51.84%
■ 45th Legislative District
Democrat Anita Astorino Kulik — unopposed
■ 46th Legislative District
Democrat Byron Flavin Timmins — 44.33%
Republican Jason A. Ortitay — 55.67%
Westmoreland
■ 52nd Legislative District: Warner trounces Keedy in 52nd District race
Ryan Warner had about 61 percent of the vote.
■ 54th Legislative District: Brooks defeats McCabe to claim 54th district seat
Brooks pledged to focus on job creation, increased transparency in government and reducing the size of government.
■ 55th Legislative District: Unopposed, Democrat Petrarca maintains seat
Petrarca, 57, is from Washington Township.
■ 56th Legislative District: Dunbar defeats Hunt
Four-term Republican incumbent George Dunbar defeated Democratic challenger Doug Hunt, receiving 63 percent of the vote compared to 37 percent.
■ 57th Legislative District: Nelson wins 2nd full term
Eric Nelson defeated Democratic political newcomer Collin Warren to represent the 57th House district.
■ 58th Legislative District: Walsh wins another term
State Rep. Justin Walsh will serve another two-year term as state representative after easily winning re-election Tuesday.
■ 59th Legislative District: Reese holds off challenger
Five-term Republican incumbent Mike Reese held off Democratic challenger Clare Dooley.
■ 60th Legislative District
Republican Jeffrey Paul Pyle — unopposed.
A-K Valley
Regional
■ 12th Legislative District
Democrat Daniel Smith Jr. — 41.61%
Republican Daryl Metcalfe — 58.39%
■ 14th Legislative District
Democrat Amy Fazio — 36.88%
Republican Jim Marshall — 63.12%
■ 15th Legislative District
Democrat Terri Mitko — 38.57%
Republican Joshua Daniel Kail — 61.43%
■ 16th Legislative District
Democrat Robert F. Matzie — unopposed
■ 48th Legislative District
Democrat Clark Alexander Mitchell Jr. — 44.25%
Repbublican Timothy Jon O'Neal — 55.75%
■ 49th Legislative District
Democrat Steven Matthew Toprani — 49.72%
Republican Donald Cook — 50.28%
■ 50th Legislative District
Democrat Pamela Snyder — 56.61%
Repbulican Elizabeth Rohanna McClure — 43.39%
■ 51st Legislative District
Democrat Timothy S. Mahoney — 44.54%
Republican Matthew David Dowling — 55.46%
■ 63rd Legislative District
Democrat Conrad Warner — 26.95%
Republican Donna R. Oberlander — 73.05%