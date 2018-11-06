Midterm election results from around Western Pa.

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

TribLIVE reporters covered numerous races around Allegheny and Westmoreland counties in a midterm election year that was widely watched nationwide.

Tuesday's contests drew the largest voter turnout for midterm elections in recent memory.

Elections officials predicted more than half of Western Pennsylvania's registered voters would turn out to the polls.

***Results below are unofficial.***

GOVERNOR

Wolf defeats Wagner in race for Pa. governor

Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf secured his second term as Pennsylvania's governor after a victory over brash Republican challenger Scott Wagner.

U.S. SENATE

Bob Casey defeats Lou Barletta in U.S. Senate race

Incumbent Democratic Sen. Bob Casey cruised to victory in his re-election bid over Lou Barletta.

U.S. HOUSE

■ 18th Congressional District

Incumbent Democrat Mike Doyle ran unopposed.

■ 17th Congressional District: Conor Lamb defeats Keith Rothfus in battle of congressional incumbents

U.S. Rep. Conor Lamb rolled to a commanding victory Tuesday against U.S. Rep. Keith Rothfus in the nation's only congressional race pitting two incumbents against each other.

■ 16th Congressional District

Incumbent Republican Mike Kelly successfully defended his seat against Ronald DiNicola.

■ 15th Congressional District: Thompson dispatches Boser

Glenn Thompson Jr. won his bid for a sixth term in congress with a victory over Susan Boser.

■ 14th Congressional District: Reschenthaler cruises to win in new 14th Congressional District

Republican state Sen. Guy Reschenthaler bested retired auto industry executive Bibiana Boerio.

■ 13th Congressional District: John Joyce wins new district

Joyce, a physician from Hollidaysburg, defeated Democrat Brent Ottaway, a St. Francis University communications professor.

STATE SENATE

Allegheny

■ 38th Senatorial District: Lindsey Williams edges Jeremy Shaffer

Democrat Lindsey Williams scored a narrow victory over Republican Jeremy Shaffer in a race to represent much of northern Allegheny County.

■ 42nd Senatorial District

Democrat Wayne Fontana — unopposed

A-K Valley

■ 38th Senatorial District: Lindsey Williams edges Jeremy Shaffer

Democrat Lindsey Williams scored a narrow victory over Republican Jeremy Shaffer in a race to represent much of northern Allegheny County.

Regional

■ 32nd Senatorial District: Stefano defeats Gerard

Pat Stefano defeated Pam Gerard, receiving 66 percent of the vote.

■ 46th Senatorial District

Democrat James R. Craig — 41.04%

Republican Camera C. Bartolotta — 58.96%

STATE HOUSE

Allegheny

■ 19th Legislative District

Democrat Jake Wheatley Jr. — unopposed

■ 20th Legislative District

Democrat Adam Ravenstahl — unopposed

■ 21st Legislative District

Democrat Sara Innamorato — unopposed

■ 23rd Legislative District

Democrat Dan Frankel — 90.58%

Green party Jay Walker — 9.42%

■ 24th Legislative District

Democrat Ed Gainey — unopposed

■ 25th Legislative District: Markosek follows in father's footsteps in state House

Markosek collected 58 percent of the votes cast.

■ 27th Legislative District

Democrat Daniel J. Deasy — unopposed

■ 28th Legislative District

Democrat Emily Skopov — 45.45%

Republican Mike Turzai — 54.55%

■ 30th Legislative District

Democrat Betsy Monroe — 47.73%

Republican Lori Mizgorski — 52.27%

■ 33rd Legislative District: Dermody wins another term in 33rd district

Dermody collected 55.5 percent of the votes cast in the district compared with Republican Joshua Nulph's 44.6 percent.

■ 36th Legislative District

Democrat Harry Readshaw — unopposed

■ 38th Legislative District

Democrat William C. Kortz II — unopposed

■ 39th Legislative District

Democrat Robert E. Rhoderick Jr. — 44.12%

Republican Michael J. Puskaric — 55.88%

■ 40th Legislative District

Democrat Sharon M. Guidi — 43.98%

Republican Natalie Mihalek Stuck — 56.02 %

■ 42nd Legislative District

Democrat Dan Miller — unopposed

■ 44th Legislative District

Democrat Michele Knoll — 48.16%

Republican Valerie Gaydos — 51.84%

■ 45th Legislative District

Democrat Anita Astorino Kulik — unopposed

■ 46th Legislative District

Democrat Byron Flavin Timmins — 44.33%

Republican Jason A. Ortitay — 55.67%

Westmoreland

■ 25th Legislative District: Markosek follows in father's footsteps in state House

Markosek collected 58 percent of the votes cast.

■ 33rd Legislative District: Dermody wins another term in 33rd district

Dermody collected 55.5 percent of the votes cast in the district compared with Republican Joshua Nulph's 44.6 percent.

■ 52nd Legislative District: Warner trounces Keedy in 52nd District race

Ryan Warner had about 61 percent of the vote.

■ 54th Legislative District: Brooks defeats McCabe to claim 54th district seat

Brooks pledged to focus on job creation, increased transparency in government and reducing the size of government.

■ 55th Legislative District: Unopposed, Democrat Petrarca maintains seat

Petrarca, 57, is from Washington Township.

■ 56th Legislative District: Dunbar defeats Hunt

Four-term Republican incumbent George Dunbar defeated Democratic challenger Doug Hunt, receiving 63 percent of the vote compared to 37 percent.

■ 57th Legislative District: Nelson wins 2nd full term

Eric Nelson defeated Democratic political newcomer Collin Warren to represent the 57th House district.

■ 58th Legislative District: Walsh wins another term

State Rep. Justin Walsh will serve another two-year term as state representative after easily winning re-election Tuesday.

■ 59th Legislative District: Reese holds off challenger

Five-term Republican incumbent Mike Reese held off Democratic challenger Clare Dooley.

■ 60th Legislative District

Republican Jeffrey Paul Pyle — unopposed.

A-K Valley

■ 25th Legislative District: Markosek follows in father's footsteps in state House

Markosek collected 58 percent of the votes cast.

■ 33rd Legislative District: Dermody wins another term in 33rd district

Dermody collected 55.5 percent of the votes cast in the district compared with Republican Joshua Nulph's 44.6 percent.

■ 54th Legislative District: Brooks defeats McCabe to claim 54th district seat

Brooks pledged to focus on job creation, increased transparency in government and reducing the size of government.

■ 60th Legislative District

Republican Jeffrey Paul Pyle — unopposed

Regional

■ 12th Legislative District

Democrat Daniel Smith Jr. — 41.61%

Republican Daryl Metcalfe — 58.39%

■ 14th Legislative District

Democrat Amy Fazio — 36.88%

Republican Jim Marshall — 63.12%

■ 15th Legislative District

Democrat Terri Mitko — 38.57%

Republican Joshua Daniel Kail — 61.43%

■ 16th Legislative District

Democrat Robert F. Matzie — unopposed

■ 48th Legislative District

Democrat Clark Alexander Mitchell Jr. — 44.25%

Repbublican Timothy Jon O'Neal — 55.75%

■ 49th Legislative District

Democrat Steven Matthew Toprani — 49.72%

Republican Donald Cook — 50.28%

■ 50th Legislative District

Democrat Pamela Snyder — 56.61%

Repbulican Elizabeth Rohanna McClure — 43.39%

■ 51st Legislative District

Democrat Timothy S. Mahoney — 44.54%

Republican Matthew David Dowling — 55.46%

■ 63rd Legislative District

Democrat Conrad Warner — 26.95%

Republican Donna R. Oberlander — 73.05%