Political Headlines

Watch live: President Trump talks about midterm election results

Tribune-Review | Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2018, 11:33 a.m.

President Trump is holding a news conference Wednesday, a day after Democrats took control of the House of Representatives and Republicans maintained their hold on the Senate in the midterm elections.

The GOP added to its Senate edge and prevailed in some key races for governor Tuesday, beating back the potential of big Democratic gains across the board. The "blue wave" that some had feared from Election Day never fully materialized.

The president's party will maintain control of the executive branch of the government, in addition to the Senate. But Democrats suddenly have a foothold that gives them subpoena power to probe deep into Trump's personal and professional missteps — and his long-withheld tax returns.

