Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Political Headlines

Kansas Governor: Official who said whites are 'master race' must go

The Associated Press | Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, 8:18 p.m.
This image made from a Nov. 13, 2018 video of Leavenworth County Board of County Commissioners meeting shows a white county commissioner Louis Klemp of Leavenworth County in northeast Kansas, second from top right, saying he belongs to 'the master race' as he critiqued a land-use proposal by a black city planner Triveece Penelton, left, at a board meeting in Leavenworth, Kan. Klemp cited the Nazi ideology of Aryan supremacy Tuesday in response to Triveece Penelton's presentation on road development in Tonganoxie, just west of Kansas City, and rejected her proposed development plan. Commissioners Robert Holland and Doug Smith called on Klemp to resign before his term ends Jan. 15. (Board of Leavenworth County Commissioners via AP)
This image made from a Nov. 13, 2018 video of Leavenworth County Board of County Commissioners meeting shows a white county commissioner Louis Klemp of Leavenworth County in northeast Kansas, second from top right, saying he belongs to 'the master race' as he critiqued a land-use proposal by a black city planner Triveece Penelton, left, at a board meeting in Leavenworth, Kan. Klemp cited the Nazi ideology of Aryan supremacy Tuesday in response to Triveece Penelton's presentation on road development in Tonganoxie, just west of Kansas City, and rejected her proposed development plan. Commissioners Robert Holland and Doug Smith called on Klemp to resign before his term ends Jan. 15. (Board of Leavenworth County Commissioners via AP)

Updated 6 hours ago

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. — Kansas Gov. Jeff Colyer has called on a white county official to resign after the official said at a public meeting that he belongs to “the master race.”

Leavenworth County Commissioner Louis Klemp cited the master race — the Nazi ideology of Aryan supremacy — at a board meeting Tuesday while responding to a presentation by a black official, Triveece Penelton, on road development options in Tonganoxie, just west of Kansas City.

Colyer, a Republican, says in a statement Saturday that the remark was unacceptable. He says: “Racial and discriminative language have no place in our society and most especially when spoken by someone holding public office.”

Some members of the county commission also have called on Klemp to resign.

Klemp, who was appointed to fill a Republican vacancy, told KSHB-TV off camera that his comment was a joke.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me