As Florida recount wraps up, Democrat Gillum concedes

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Democrat Andrew Gillum ended his hard-fought campaign for Florida governor Saturday with only hours remaining for counties to turn in official recount results, conceding to a Republican whose party has held that office since 1999.

Gillum, in a video he posted on Facebook, congratulated Republican Ron DeSantis and vowed to remain politically active even though his term as mayor of the Florida capital of Tallahassee ends next week. Of his future plans, Florida’s first black nominee for governor said: “Stay tuned.”

The announcement was made after tense days of recounting ballots in the gubernatorial and a U.S. Senate contest — nationally watched midterm elections that have kept the presidential swing state on edge since Election Day.

“This has been the journey of our lives,” said Gillum, appearing in the video with his wife, R. Jai Gillum. “Although nobody wanted to be governor more than me, this was not just about an election cycle. This was about creating the kind of change in this state that really allows the voices of everyday people to show up again in our government.”

Gillum’s brief remarks came hours after President Trump, who at one point in the campaign had sharply criticized Gillum, praised him for running a tough race.

“He will be a strong Democrat warrior long into the future — a force to reckon with!” Trump said in a Twitter post.

Gillum had initially conceded to DeSantis on election night, but he retracted it as the razor-thin margin between the candidates narrowed. But he still trailed DeSantis by more than 30,000 votes following a legally required machine recount. Counties are wrapping up a hand recount this weekend and must submit their official results by noon Sunday.

Gillum’s concession assures Florida Republicans will retain their grasp on the governor’s office since Jeb Bush’s term starting in 1999.

Gillum’s announcement came as most Florida counties were winding down their hand recount in the state’s contentious U.S. Senate race. The smattering of results publicly posted Saturday showed that Democratic U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson was gaining only a few hundred votes in his bitter contest with outgoing Gov. Rick Scott, a Republican.

State officials ordered a manual recount earlier in the week after a legally required machine recount showed that Scott led incumbent Democrat Bill Nelson by about 12,600 votes. More than 8 million voters cast ballots in the race.

Nelson and Democrats filed lawsuits following the close election, challenging everything from the state’s signature mismatch law to deadlines for mail-in ballots.