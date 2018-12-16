Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Political Headlines

Schumer says it's up to Trump to avert government shutdown

The Associated Press | Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, 11:27 a.m.
In this Dec. 11, 2018 photo, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., speaks to reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington. Parties and Christmas cookies only soothe so much in the chilly Capitol after two years of President Donald Trump’s provocations, dramas like Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation and the elections that flipped the House majority to Democrats. Everyone wants to go home, yet both chambers were scheduled to be in session next week over hefty matters, including the budget and criminal sentencing reform. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
In this Dec. 11, 2018 photo, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., speaks to reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington. Parties and Christmas cookies only soothe so much in the chilly Capitol after two years of President Donald Trump’s provocations, dramas like Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation and the elections that flipped the House majority to Democrats. Everyone wants to go home, yet both chambers were scheduled to be in session next week over hefty matters, including the budget and criminal sentencing reform. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

Updated 12 hours ago

WASHINGTON — Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer says it’s up to President Donald Trump whether the federal government partially shuts down at midnight Friday over his border wall.

Trump has said he’d be “proud” to have a shutdown over the $5 billion he wants for the wall on the U.S.-Mexico border.

Asked Sunday if there was room for compromise, Schumer told NBC: “He’s not going to get the wall in any form.”

Schumer and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi have proposed no more than $1.6 billion. The money would not go for the wall but for fencing upgrades and other border security. Democrats also offered to keep funding at its current level, $1.3 billion.

Schumer says Trump doesn’t have the votes from the Republican-controlled Congress to support $5 billion for the wall.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me