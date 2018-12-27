Michelle Obama ousts Hillary Clinton as most admired

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Former first lady Michelle Obama has done something no woman has managed to do in 17 years — lay claim to the woman most admired by Americans.

Since 2002, Hillary Clinton has held the title in Gallup’s annual poll of Most Admired Men and Women. But this year, 15 percent of responders went with Michelle Obama. Clinton finished with 4 percent.

The annual survey was conducted from Dec. 3 through 12, with Gallup asking Americans to name the man or woman — living anywhere in the world — who they admire most. The poll has been conducted every year (except 1976) since 1946.

Among the men, former President Barack Obama was chosen as the most admired man — for the 11th straight year — with 19 percent. President Donald Trump came in second — for the fourth straight year — with 13 percent. Other men on the list included George W. Bush and Pope Francis, each with 2 percent. Seven men tied with 1 percent each, including Vice President Mike Pence.

Among women, Oprah Winfrey came in second, with 5 percent; first lady Melanie Trump tied with Clinton at 4 percent; Queen Elizabeth, Angel Merkel, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, and Ellen DeGeneres each had 2 percent.

Gallup reports Barack Obama is only one first-place finish away from tying President Dwight Eisenhower with the most titles.

As expected, Democrats and Republicans differed on their choices, with 35 percent of Democrats picking Obama and 32 percent of Republicans picking Trump. Dems picked Michelle Obama with 28 percent of the votes, while Melania Trump’s 9 percent topped Republicans’ lists.

