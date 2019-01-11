Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Political Headlines

Trump tweet: Need for wall is because Americans are lost 'through the Southern Border'

Samson X Horne
Samson X Horne | Friday, Jan. 11, 2019, 12:36 a.m.
President Donald Trump speaks to the media as he leaves the White House, Thursday Jan. 10, 2019, in Washington, en route for a trip to the border in Texas as the government shutdown continues. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Updated 17 hours ago

President Trump sent out a tweet Thursday night that had many trying to figure out what exactly he was trying to say.

The commander-in-chief appeared to try to bolster his claims for the need of a wall along the border of the United States and Mexico by saying, "We lose 300 Americans a week, 90% of which comes through the Southern Border. These numbers will be DRASTICALLY REDUCED if we have a wall!"

What?

The president posted the tweet after visiting McAllen, Texas and the Rio Grande on Thursday.

Trump's prior reasoning has stated that the need for a wall comes from illegal immigration from foreigners trying to come into the country through the southern border, not Americans trying to leave.

This tweet is nothing short of confusing.

Yikes.

Samson X Horne is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

