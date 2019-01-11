Trump tweet: Need for wall is because Americans are lost 'through the Southern Border'

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

President Trump sent out a tweet Thursday night that had many trying to figure out what exactly he was trying to say.

The commander-in-chief appeared to try to bolster his claims for the need of a wall along the border of the United States and Mexico by saying, "We lose 300 Americans a week, 90% of which comes through the Southern Border. These numbers will be DRASTICALLY REDUCED if we have a wall!"

So 90% of the people coming through the southern border are lost Americans?My god. This really is a national crisis. pic.twitter.com/GFGoDKkaGz — Kaz Weida (@kazweida) January 11, 2019

The president posted the tweet after visiting McAllen, Texas and the Rio Grande on Thursday.

Trump's prior reasoning has stated that the need for a wall comes from illegal immigration from foreigners trying to come into the country through the southern border, not Americans trying to leave.

You LOSE 300 Americans a week?Are you trying to keep them IN?Or OUT? — Charity Main writer-at-large, #Resister by need (@CharityMain306) January 11, 2019

Ah, so that's it. The wall is to keep us in, just like in old East Berlin. — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) January 11, 2019

You're trying to build a wall to prevent Americans from leaving the country? — Renato Mariotti (@renato_mariotti) January 11, 2019

US President └ Trump └ Funds for Wall └⚠️This folder is empty. — Amar Akbar Anthony (@amarakhbaranth1) January 11, 2019

If Americans are coming through the southern border, as per YOUR tweet, does that mean we're actually Canada, and Canada is some other country?Are these 300 Americans disappearing into thin air? pic.twitter.com/iEDjoSs2ve — Bev (@SchrodyBach) January 11, 2019

Samson X Horne is a Tribune-Review staff writer.