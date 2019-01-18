Melania Trump reportedly takes government jet to Florida hours after president stops Nancy Pelosi from traveling abroad

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

There’s no shutting down Melania Trump.

The first lady and first son Barron landed in Florida Thursday, where ABC says the two them are weekending at the president’s private club Mar-A-Lago. Hours earlier, Politico’s Jake Sherman tweeted Melania was departing Andrews Air Force base on a government jet.

The day was otherwise filled with canceled travel plans as the federal government’s partial shutdown rolled into its record-breaking 27th day.

President Donald Trump shot down House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s upcoming trip abroad in an open letter Thursday claiming that during the shutdown, her travels to visit American troops overseas would be inappropriate.

“Due to the Shutdown, I am sorry to inform you that your trip to Brussels, Egypt, and Afghanistan has been postponed,” he wrote. “We will reschedule this seven-day excursion when the Shutdown is over. In light of the 800,000 great American workers not receiving pay, I am sure you would agree that postponing this public relations event is totally appropriate,” Trump wrote

He also wrote to Pelosi “If you would like to make your journey by flying commercial, that would certainly be your prerogative.”

The president also cancelled his delegation’s Jan. 22 trip to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.