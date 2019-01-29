Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Political Headlines

President Trump dismisses tell-all book 'Team of Vipers' as 'made up stories'

The Associated Press | Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019, 10:03 a.m.
Updated 4 hours ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is dismissing a tell-all book by a former White House aide as “made up stories and fiction.”

The book by Cliff Sims is called “Team of Vipers” and compares many Trump aides to serpents.

Trump tweeted Tuesday that Sims “pretended to be an insider when in fact he was nothing more than a gofer.”

Trump’s campaign says it’s preparing to sue Sims for violating a non-disclosure agreement. That’s according to a tweet from Michael Glassner, chief operating officer of Trump’s campaign. Trump has a habit of announcing legal action and not following through.

Trump’s tweet dismisses Sims as a “low-level staffer” who wrote “yet another boring book.”

Sims was read Trump’s tweet during an appearance on CNN. He said he knew a mean tweet was a possibility.

