Political Headlines

Trump's State of the Union to focus on 'choosing greatness'

The Associated Press | Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, 4:57 p.m.
President Donald Trump looks at his notes before speaking during an event on human trafficking in the Cabinet Room of the White House, Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci)

Updated 5 hours ago

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is ready to deliver his State of the Union speech following a roller-coaster will-it-or-won’t-it-happen ride. His topic is to be “choosing greatness.”

White House officials say Trump is not expected to dwell on the government shutdown or on the looming Feb. 15 deadline for a budget deal. Instead, Trump is expected to strike a unifying tone and focus on areas of potential bipartisan compromise.

A senior administration official said Friday that Trump will speak on five areas: immigration, infrastructure, drug pricing, trade and international diplomacy. The official wasn’t authorized to publicly discuss about the speech and spoke on condition of anonymity.

The White House didn’t address Trump’s suggestion Friday that he may use the speech to announce his plans to declare a national emergency to bypass Congress and build his long-promised border wall.

