White House claims Trump's tan is the result of 'good genes'
Updated 4 hours ago
An official statement from the White House on President Trump's complexion is that his skin color is the result of "good genes," a senior administration official told The New York Times.
Despite his orange glow and white around his eyes, the White House insisted he did not go under the lamp.
Here is the Trump 'tan' that the New York Times just described as 'sun-kissed' and 'vibrant'This is real and undoctored, straight off the TV pic.twitter.com/vWbieYI0uN— Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) February 3, 2019
An aide did at least admit to the Times that Trump uses a translucent powder -- but not a bronzer -- before he goes on TV, but insisted that was all the help he gets.
James Comey, the former FBI chief, speculated in his book that Trump was a fan of tanning beds. The president's "face appeared slightly orange," Comey wrote at one point in his memoir, "with bright white half-moons under his eyes where I assumed he placed small tanning goggles."
WH says Trumps year round tan is because of "good genes." pic.twitter.com/hRHSqg0JSK— Mike Maples (@JubelGantry) February 3, 2019
Experts say the orange hue of the president's skin could be a sign that this is how he chooses to maintain his skin color. "He looks more orangy than he does tan," Dr. Tina Alster, a dermatologist, told Slate.