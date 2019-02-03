Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
White House claims Trump's tan is the result of 'good genes'

Tribune-Review | Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, 9:27 p.m.
In this Jan. 31, 2019, photo, President Trump speaks during a meeting with American manufacturers in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington.
An official statement from the White House on President Trump's complexion is that his skin color is the result of "good genes," a senior administration official told The New York Times.

Despite his orange glow and white around his eyes, the White House insisted he did not go under the lamp.

An aide did at least admit to the Times that Trump uses a translucent powder -- but not a bronzer -- before he goes on TV, but insisted that was all the help he gets.

James Comey, the former FBI chief, speculated in his book that Trump was a fan of tanning beds. The president's "face appeared slightly orange," Comey wrote at one point in his memoir, "with bright white half-moons under his eyes where I assumed he placed small tanning goggles."

Experts say the orange hue of the president's skin could be a sign that this is how he chooses to maintain his skin color. "He looks more orangy than he does tan," Dr. Tina Alster, a dermatologist, told Slate.

