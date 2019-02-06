Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Political Headlines

When Nancy Pelosi claps, the memes come out

Chris Pastrick
Chris Pastrick | Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019, 10:57 a.m.
President Donald Trump turns to House speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., as he delivers his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, as Vice President Mike Pence watches, Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019.
Doug Mills/The New York Times/AP
President Donald Trump turns to House speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., as he delivers his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, as Vice President Mike Pence watches, Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019.

Updated 17 hours ago

Just in case you've been asleep for the past few years, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and President Donald Trump aren't the best of friends.

Tuesday night, Trump delivered his State of the Union address. And, as is usual, the Speaker sat directly behind the president — clearly visible the entire time.

Undoubtedly, Pelosi was aware of her presence and seemed to be trying to make the most of it.

From constantly proofreading Trump's speech to some rather strained looks, she certainly got her moment in the spotlight.

However, the main meme moment of the night came just after Trump's comment that Washington should "reject the politics of revenge, resistance and retribution and embrace the boundless potential of cooperation, compromise and the common good."

Pelosi extended her arms and delivered a clap that seemed to drip with sarcasm.


And the Twittersphere did not fail to notice.


Some folks have even had a bit of fun Photoshopping Pelsoi clapping into various scenes.

