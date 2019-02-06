When Nancy Pelosi claps, the memes come out

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Just in case you've been asleep for the past few years, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and President Donald Trump aren't the best of friends.

Tuesday night, Trump delivered his State of the Union address. And, as is usual, the Speaker sat directly behind the president — clearly visible the entire time.

Undoubtedly, Pelosi was aware of her presence and seemed to be trying to make the most of it.

From constantly proofreading Trump's speech to some rather strained looks, she certainly got her moment in the spotlight.

However, the main meme moment of the night came just after Trump's comment that Washington should "reject the politics of revenge, resistance and retribution and embrace the boundless potential of cooperation, compromise and the common good."

Pelosi extended her arms and delivered a clap that seemed to drip with sarcasm.

And the Twittersphere did not fail to notice.

When I tell my wife I changed a diaper. pic.twitter.com/N2ncXAuUb2 — Mikel Jollett (@Mikel_Jollett) February 6, 2019

#pelosiclap When your group member contributes to the project only 1 hour before the deadline and after you've done everything. pic.twitter.com/h9MOPyzZAU — SEAHStudent (@SeaHstudent) February 6, 2019

The biggest loser from last night's #SOTU is Orsen Welles, who's classic clapping gif has now been retired by Nancy Pelosi's superior & more caustic version pic.twitter.com/yART4wpFUo — Adam Blickstein (@AdamBlickstein) February 6, 2019

when your man wants credit for changing the toilet paper roll #PelosiClap #SOTU pic.twitter.com/cS42SSuieU — Emily Kuhl (@eakuhl) February 6, 2019

It's been brought to my attention that Pelosi stole this from the Thermians in Galaxy Quest. pic.twitter.com/y5BBhIKNES — Respectable Lawyer (@RespectableLaw) February 6, 2019

Who knew clapping could convey rage, disdain and threats of revenge... pic.twitter.com/u9c4lXM4ri — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) February 6, 2019

Mommy shark Doo doo doo doo doo doo #PelosiClap pic.twitter.com/WfjRJlVr4N — Resister (@lonepalm78) February 6, 2019

Some folks have even had a bit of fun Photoshopping Pelsoi clapping into various scenes.