Clock ticking for 'special' Steelers offensive line

Ramon Foster doesn't want to test the theory that the Steelers' window to win a Super Bowl remains open as long as Ben Roethlisberger is under center, which by the quarterback's preference is 3-5 years.

For Foster, the window is closing much more quickly.

With one year left on his contract and nine NFL seasons of pushing and blocking defenders on his resume, the 32-year-old guard doesn't have any time to wait.

“I've done everything in this game except win a Super Bowl,” Foster said this week after a voluntary spring workout. “That's No. 1 to me.”

It's the goal for every player on the Steelers, whose coach refers to the standard as the standard, but the urgency to add a seventh Lombardi Trophy to the collection is more pronounced for Foster in particular and the offensive line in general.

Foster is the eldest of a starting five that will enter the season intact for the third consecutive year, or since left tackle Alejandro Villanueva replaced Kelvin Beachum midway through 2015.

It's virtually unheard of in the era of NFL free agency for a team to keep such continuity in its line. Villanueva's three years of experience are fewest among the starters. Center Maurkice Pouncey is entering his ninth season with the Steelers, right tackle Marcus Gilbert his eighth and guard David DeCastro his seventh.

Waiting in the wings for playing time are interior offensive lineman B.J. Finney and rookie swing tackle Chuks Okorafor, among others.

“We have a special group and a special situation,” DeCastro said. “We have to take advantage of it.”

How much longer this group remains intact is an open-ended question. Foster's 10th season with the Steelers will be his last unless he gets another contract extension after the season. Pouncey and Gilbert are signed through 2019, with Villanueva (three years) and DeCastro (four years) signed longer term.

“The front office recognizes it. Ben recognizes it, and we do, too,” Foster said. “With so much talent — and I'm just speaking of guys in our room — you've got to show the signs (of winning) early on, and we need to do that.”

Pouncey, DeCastro and Villanueva earned Pro Bowl selections last year. Foster was an alternate. Yet the Steelers exited the playoffs after the divisional round, leaving them short of a Super Bowl appearance despite four consecutive trips to the postseason.

“The personal stuff as far as being a Pro Bowl-type of guy … money, accolades. That comes last,” Foster said. “We have too much talent. We've been together way too long not to make a legit push.”

Foster and DeCastro each talked of the Steelers avoiding the type of self-destructive first half that was problematic in each of the past two seasons. In 2016, the Steelers were 4-5 before reeling off nine consecutive wins to reach the AFC championship game.

Last year, two losses in a three-week span left the Steelers with a 3-2 record en route to a 13-3 finish that wasn't good enough to secure home-field advantage in the playoffs.

“We've had hiccups in the road during the season that says, ‘Those guys don't look like they are Super Bowl-ready,' ” Foster said. “I want us to be Super Bowl-ready from the beginning of the season to the end.”

DeCastro wants the offensive line to pave the way to a better start in 2018. Despite Le'Veon Bell finishing third in the NFL in rushing yards, the Steelers ranked No. 20 overall in the run. And it took 10 games for the Steelers to reach the 30-point barrier.

“We had a slow start,” DeCastro said. “The first couple of games we pulled some out, but they were a little closer than we liked. We talked about it, now we've got to show it.”

