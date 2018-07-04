Tim Benz: Golden State 'super team' won't ruin sports

DeMarcus Cousins went to the Golden State Warriors in free agency, and the NBA as we know it has been ruined.

The Golden State Warriors officially ruined the NBA — Matthew Lowe (@matthewClowe) July 3, 2018

THE NBA IS BEING RUINED BY THESE SUPER TEAMS SEVERAL YEARS AGO WHEN LAKERS WAS GOING TO GET CHRIS PAUL NBA VETOED BUT GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS CAN DO WHATEVER IN THE HELL THEY WANT TO DO NOT RIGHT NOT FAIRNBA COMMISSIONER ADAM SILVER IN MY OPINION SHOULD BE FIRED — Fantasy Sports Daily (@fanastysports16) July 3, 2018

Lebron James started it, but the Golden State Warriors are officially ruining the #NBA . Super teams are ruining the entire sport. Fact. — Kyle Tims (@KyleTims) July 3, 2018

Nay! Based on the internet and sports talk radio reaction I've heard, it's not limited to the NBA. The very fabric of North American team sports as we know them soon will be torn apart.

So enjoy them while you can.

Seriously? All this because of DeMarcus Cousins? Can we get away from the hyperbole for a second and actually look at what happened here?

The NBA champs — who were going to be heavily favored to win the title again anyway — simply signed a $5 million player who is coming off an Achilles injury and might not be able to play until December.

Let's also keep in mind this is a player with a history of being an off-court headache . I'm not saying Cousins is going to be the loose thread that causes the sweater in California to unravel. But for as much of an individual talent as Cousins is — 21 points and 11 rebounds per game in his career — I don't see his arrival being the seismic influence so many are suggesting it will be.

For instance, the Warriors were the odds-on-favorite to win the NBA title a year ago, too. But they didn't end up with the league's best regular-season record. They were down 17 points in a Game 6 elimination contest against Houston in the Western Conference finals. Then they were down 11 at halftime of Game 7 before coming back to win that one, too.

Many perceived the Warriors as a lock to win a second consecutive championship in 2016, until they lost to Cleveland in the finals.

The point is, there's a huge gap between being the absolute best in your sport and being invincible. Ask the 18-1 New England Patriots of 2007.

For as good as Cousins is, and for as excellent as the Warriors have been, I don't see the addition of Cousins being so profound that we need to hold the 2019 Golden State victory parade in early July 2018.

Then again, some were planning it before he was signed anyway. So what's the difference?

Were we acting as if the Warriors were bad for the sports world June 30 before Cousins came on board and everyone was betting on them to three-peat in the first place?

The negative narrative surrounding this signing has spread to the rest of sports. There has been much hand-wringing over the notion that other teams in other leagues will try to emulate what the Warriors have done.

I'm here to tell you: That won't happen.

The NBA is unique. In 2018-19, the league will have a salary cap of $101,869,000 and a salary tax level of $123,733,000 . That's a lot of money to spread around for 13 guys per night, especially when only half of those players — at best — really matter in the structure of the club. Also, the exceptions and rules within the cap, along with the flexibility for players to escape their contracts with opt-outs, make it remarkably easy for players to choose their destinations.

Other sports don't have those kinds of collective bargaining agreements. Nor would MLB, NHL or NFL management be inclined to allow for such a change at the bargaining table. Furthermore, the nature of the NBA game allows for that. A team like the Lakers can get away with sinking 35 percent of its cap into LeBron James because he's going to play 80 percent of the minutes at both ends of the floor.

Not even a Sidney Crosby or Alex Ovechkin can boast that. No baseball player comes close. Maybe an NFL quarterback can, but they don't play defense. Some money needs to be left for those who tackle, block, catch and run with the ball.

Baseball has the most potential to create "super teams" since there is no salary cap. It feels like the Red Sox, Dodgers and Yankees have the potential to do so every year. Yet the Yankees haven't been to the World Series since 2009. The Dodgers haven't won one since 1988. The Red Sox have failed to win a playoff series in eight of the last nine years.

Plus, I don't see the notion of a "super team" being that bad for sports anyway. Part of the reason the NBA is the cash cow that it is today is it was built on the backs of the Jordan-era Bulls that won six titles in eight years. Stretching back, that foundation was laid by two super teams: the Lakers and Celtics of the 1980s. When network TV found those clubs, the league exploded.

Anytime the Patriots are on national TV, ratings go up.

The so called "Golden Age" of baseball is inexorably linked to three decades of Yankees dominance from the mid-1930s to the early '60s.

Mike Tyson was good for boxing.

Men's tennis would be dead if it weren't for Federer vs. Nadal.

Super teams aren't bad for sports. They are just bad for your team when they happen to be an opponent.

Tim Benz is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at tbenz@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TimBenzPGH.