Pirates swept by Dodgers, outscored 31-8 in series

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

LOS ANGELES — Rich Hill earned his first win in three months, Yasmani Grandal and Chris Taylor drove in three runs apiece, and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Pirates, 6-4, on Wednesday night to sweep the Pirates for the second straight year.

The Dodgers outscored the Pirates, 31-8, in the three-game series while winning their fourth in a row overall.

The finale came without any homers by the Dodgers, who had 10 among their 32 hits in the first two games.

Grandal gave the Dodgers a 1-0 lead with a two-out RBI single in the first. His two-run RBI double put them back in front in the third, and Taylor followed with an RBI single to chase Clay Holmes — making his first major league start — and make it 4-2.

Taylor's RBI double in the fifth extended the Dodgers' lead to 6-2.

Gregory Polanco's two-run homer off Edward Paredes in the eighth left the Pirates trailing 6-4.

The Pirates briefly led 2-1 on Starling Marte's two-out RBI double just inside the left-field line in the third.

The Pirates lost their third in a row and went 2-4 on their six-game trip to San Diego and Los Angeles.

Holmes (0-1) gave up four runs and five hits in 2 1⁄ 3 innings. The right-hander struck out two and walked three, all in the first inning.

Hill (2-3) allowed two runs and four hits in five innings for his first victory since April 1, when he won his season debut against the Giants. The left-hander, who had been sidelined by blister issues, struck out five and walked one.

It was the first time the Pirates walked in the series.

Kenley Jansen earned a five-out save, his 23rd of the season. Pinch-hitter Corey Dickerson singled with two outs in the ninth, putting the potential tying run at the plate, but Austin Meadows struck out to end the game.

Daniel Hudson, who relieved Hill, was ejected in the sixth by first-base umpire Jeff Nelson. Hudson gave up a one-out single to Elias Diaz and then appeared to be yelling in Nelson's direction before getting tossed. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts came running onto the field to talk to Nelson while Hudson gave a dismissive wave of his right arm before retreating to the dugout.

Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner was hit in the helmet by a pitch from Tyler Glasnow in the fifth but stayed in the game.